9 sensational stats from Graham Potter’s superb start as Chelsea boss

Graham Potter has made an excellent start to life as Chelsea manager – & we’ve got the stats to prove it.

Potter was appointed after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel in September and has guided Chelsea to four wins and a draw from his first five fixtures in charge.

He’s giving all of his new players a chance to prove themselves; Potter made seven changes for the victory over Wolves, followed by six as Chelsea beat AC Milan to claim their first victory on Italian soil since 2003.

Speaking in the bowels of the San Siro, Potter said: “We had a bit of time away because of the international break but we just worked hard behind the scenes in emphasising the importance of the group, emphasising the importance of the team, how we act.

“You can see the boys have got quality. They are a responsible group, are honest and open, and I really enjoy working with them. It’s been a nice start for us and we need to carry on.”

It should also be noted that Potter’s impressive start has been made without N’Golo Kante, which has given Ruben Loftus-Cheek a chance to shine in Chelsea’s midfield.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown summed it up well when he said: “Potter’s team is like a chameleon, always changing and disguising itself from its prey. It leaves opposition coaches scrambling to work out what formation they’re facing.”

We’ve collected nine of the best stats that define Potter’s reign at Stamford Bridge so far.

– One of the positive signs under Potter’s era in charge of Chelsea is the changes to their attack; Chelsea have scored 11 times in their last four matches compared to eight in Tuchel’s last seven games.

– Chelsea have racked up 69 shots in five games under Potter, with over two-thirds of them coming from inside the box.

– Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now scored in three games in a row for Chelsea from every single shot he’s had on target. The number nine curse at Stamford Bridge clearly isn’t affecting him…

What a slick move! 💫 Aubameyang makes it 2-0 to Chelsea and the Blues look to be cruising to 3 points…#UCL pic.twitter.com/4ZQ9Y9H7Lh — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 11, 2022

– Prior to Potter’s appointment in September, the Blues had kept only one clean sheet in seven games, conceding 10 goals in the process.

– But Chelsea have now kept three clean sheets in a row, including two games against the Italian champions.

– And the much-maligned Kepa Arrizabalaga has kept three consecutive clean sheets for the first time since April 2019.

– Mason Mount was starting to come in for criticism from the Chelsea faithful but he’s now got three open-play assists in his last 2 games (against Wolves and AC Milan).

– Chelsea were bottom of their Champions League group when Potter left Brighton to take the reins at Stamford Bridge. But, after two victories and a draw, Chelsea are now in first place and look set to progress to the knockout rounds.

– Trevoh Chalobah, who has stepped in for the injured Wesley Fofana, is still yet to experience a single defeat in his 28 starts for Chelsea.

