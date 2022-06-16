Comparing Christian Eriksen’s PL stats with Bruno Fernandes’ in 21-22

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Christian Eriksen as they look to rebuild their squad this summer – but how do the midfielder’s numbers stack up against United’s current creative lynchpin Bruno Fernandes?

New United boss Erik ten Hag is in the market for a new midfielder and has targeted a move for the 30-year-old Eriksen as a priority.

Ten Hag is believed to be a big fan of Eriksen and saw him up close when he trained with Ajax’s youth team as he was building up fitness at the end of 2021.

The Denmark international spent the second half of last season at Brentford, making a significant impact and helping the club avoid relegation with some comfort.

But his contract in west London has expired and Eriksen is thought to be keen to play European football next year.

“I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision,” Eriksen told Viaplay. “I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me.”

United’s current midfield creator is Fernandes. The Portugal international joined United from Sporting in January 2020 and hit the ground running, scoring 40 goals in his first 18 months at Old Trafford, but he failed to reach the same heights last season.

Eriksen would be expected to start regularly for United should he sign for the club, but how does his league stats compare with Fernandes?

We’ve crunched the numbers to provide a definitive answer to that very question.

Christian Eriksen

Games: 11

Starts: 10

Sub appearances: 1

Goals: 1

Assists: 4

Penalties scored: 0

Minutes per goal: 938

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 938

Minutes per goal or assist: 187.6

Key passes per 90 minutes in the Premier League (total): 2.9 (30)

Successful dribbles per 90 minutes in the Premier League (total): 0.8 (8)

Shots per 90 minutes in the Premier League (total): 2.1 (22)

Bruno Fernandes

Games: 36

Starts: 35

Sub appearances: 1

Goals: 10

Assists: 6

Penalties scored: 0

Putting the crown on a memorable opening day! 👑 🏅 @B_Fernandes8's hat-trick strike v Leeds is our Goal of the Month for August 👏#MUFC pic.twitter.com/IB3Dt8hKcr — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 6, 2021

Minutes per goal: 311.8

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 311.8

Minutes per goal or assist: 194.9

Key passes per 90 minutes in the Premier League (total): 2.6 (89)

Successful dribbles per 90 minutes in the Premier League (total): 0.7 (26)

Shots per 90 minutes in the Premier League (total): 2.6 (89)

