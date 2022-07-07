Comparing Clement Lenglet’s 21-22 stats with Spurs’ current defenders

Tottenham have moved fast to reinforce their squad this summer and have agreed a season-long loan deal for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet – but how does he compare to the centre-backs currently at Antonio Conte’s disposal?

Lenglet was reportedly one of six players that Barcelona boss Xavi told are not in his plans going forward.

But the France international been heavily linked with a move to north London prior to that news and it seems a deal is now extremely close to being completed.

The defender, who recently signed a new contract at Barcelona until 2026, made just seven starts for the Spanish giants last season as they finished second in La Liga.

He fell out of favour under Xavi last season, as Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Gerard Pique were preferred to him at the heart of Barca’s back line.

And Lenglet looks set to become Spurs’ fifth summer signing, following the signings of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison, as Conte builds a squad capable of competing in the Champions League.

But how would Lenglet fare in England? We’ve crunched the numbers and compared Lenglet’s 2021-22 La Liga stats at Barcelona with the corresponding Premier League numbers of Spurs’ current centre-back options.

Successful tackles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Christian Romero – 3.0 (83.3%)

Davison Sanchez – 2.2 (81.5%)

Ben Davies – 1.3 (72.2%)

Clement Lenglet – 1.0 (83.3%)

Eric Dier – 0.4 (66.6%)

Successful aerial duels per 90 minutes (success rate)

Ben Davies – 2.4 (55.8%)

Davison Sanchez – 2.4 (53.3%)

Christian Romero – 2.0 (58.8%)

Eric Dier – 2.0 (57.2%)

Clement Lenglet – 1.8 (40%)



Interceptions per 90 minutes

Christian Romero – 1.6

Davison Sanchez – 1.5

Clement Lenglet – 1.4

Ben Davies – 1.1

Eric Dier – 0.8

Fouls per 90 minutes

Clement Lenglet – 2.1

Christian Romero – 1.3

Ben Davies – 1.0

Davison Sanchez – 0.9

Eric Dier – 0.3



Clearances per 90 minutes

Eric Dier – 4.0

Christian Romero – 3.4

Ben Davies – 2.7

Davison Sanchez – 2.9

Clement Lenglet – 2.1



Passing accuracy

Clement Lenglet – 91.1%

Eric Dier – 88.3%

Davison Sanchez – 87.8%

Ben Davies – 86.9%

Christian Romero – 86.7%



Passes completed per 90 minutes

Clement Lenglet – 89.4

Eric Dier – 66.4

Christian Romero – 62.6

Davison Sanchez – 62.4

Ben Davies – 57.7



Goals

Davison Sanchez – 2

Ben Davies – 1

Christian Romero – 1

Eric Dier – 0

Clement Lenglet – 0



