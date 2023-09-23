Comparing Andre Onana stats to David De Gea’s from last season

Andre Onana was hailed as a transformational signing when he joined Manchester United this summer, but how do his early season displays compare with his predecessor David de Gea? We’ve crunched the numbers to find out.

Onana was signed from Internazionale in an attempt to transform the way United play, but he’s endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s team have lost four of their opening six fixtures.

After a glaring mistake in their defeat to Bayern Munich, the Cameroon international fronted up after the match and took responsibility for another setback, saying: “This is the life of a goalkeeper.

“It’s difficult. We started very good. After my mistake we lost control of the game. It’s a difficult situation for us, for me especially because I’m the one who let the team down.

“We were very good on the ball, they didn’t create any chances, their first shot on target I made a mistake. It was the key point and the team went down because of that mistake. If we didn’t win today it was because of me.”

But United captain Bruno Fernandes sent a message of support to De Gea’s successor and insists defeat was, and always is, a collective responsibility.

“Andre’s a great goalkeeper. He will keep giving us a lot of points, a lot of saves.

“He doesn’t have to take blame for anything, we have to take the blame as a team, we’re going to go through this moment together because we’re strong as a team.”

With United coming under increasing pressure to rectify their sluggish form, Onana will also come under more scrutiny as fans await for him to make the impact seen at Ajax and Inter.

We’ve crunched the numbers to weigh up Onana’s early United form against De Gea’s during the 2022-23 season. Stats are from Transfermarkt and WhoScored.

Andre Onana

Starts: 6

Appearances: 6

Wins: 2

Draws: 0

Losses: 4

Win rate: 33.3%

Loss rate: 66.6%

Clean sheets: 1

Goals conceded: 14

Minutes per goals conceded: 38.6

Passes per 90min: 33.3

Passing accuracy: 76%

David de Gea

Starts: 58

Appearances: 58

Wins: 37

Draws: 9

Losses: 12

Win rate: 57.9%

Loss rate: 21.1%

Clean sheets: 25

Goals conceded: 61

Minutes per goals conceded: 86.1

Passes per 90min: 23.8

Passing accuracy: 69.8%

