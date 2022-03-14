Comparing Azpilicueta’s 21-22 stats with Barcelona’s current defenders

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilieuta has been heavily linked with a summer move to Barcelona – but how does he compare to their current defensive options?

Azpilicueta has won every single trophy available to him in his ten seasons at Stamford Bridge, cementing his status as a Chelsea legend.

But Chelsea were already resigned to losing him on a Bosman deal – even prior to sanctions being brought against club owner Roman Abramovich.

This has restricted the Blues’ ability to hand out new deals and Catalan outlet Sport report that Azpilicueta wants to ‘take advantage’ of Chelsea’s precarious position in order to secure an exit.

It’d be an end of an era at Stamford Bridge but Barcelona are embarking on a new adventure under Xavi Hernandez and the signing of Azpilcueta would be a coup for the Barca boss.

We’ve compared the Spain international’s Premier League stats for the 2021-22 season with the corresponding La Liga numbers for Barcelona’s current defenders.

Note: we’ve only included players who’ve played 500 league minutes which excludes Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti.

Successful tackles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Cesar Azpilicueta – 2.6 (76.5%)

Oscar Mingueza – 2.3 (71.9%)

Sergino Dest – 2.0 (90.9%)

Ronald Araujo – 1.6 (94.1%)

Jordi Alba – 1.5 (68.1%)

Eric Garcia – 1.0 (66.6%)

Gerard Pique – 0.7 (87.5%)

Successful aerial duels per 90 minutes (success rate)

Gerard Pique – 3.8 (67.9%)

Ronald Araujo – 2.6 (74.3%)

Cesar Azpilicueta – 2.3 (65.7%)

Eric Garcia – 1.4 (66.6%)

Oscar Mingueza – 0.6 (66.6%)

Jordi Alba – 0.5 (38.5%)

Sergino Dest – 0.4 (28.6%)



Interceptions per 90 minutes

Eric Garcia – 1.6

Gerard Pique – 1.6

Jordi Alba – 1.3

Oscar Mingueza – 1.0

Cesar Azpilicueta – 0.9

Ronald Araujo – 0.8

Sergino Dest – 0.2



Double red card at the end of the Barcelona derby 🔴🔴 Barça's Gerard Pique and Espanyol's Nico Melamed dismissed as tensions boil over pic.twitter.com/LtiRR4pSpJ — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 13, 2022

Fouls per 90 minutes

Eric Garcia – 1.5

Oscar Mingueza – 1.2

Jordi Alba – 1.1

Cesar Azpilicueta – 1.1

Gerard Pique – 1.1

Ronald Araujo – 0.9

Sergino Dest – 0.9



Clearances per 90 minutes

Cesar Azpilicueta – 2.9

Ronald Araujo – 2.3

Jordi Alba – 1.1

Gerard Pique – 3.8

Sergino Dest – 1.0

Oscar Mingueza – 1.6

Eric Garcia – 2.0



Passes per 90 minutes (accuracy)

Eric Garcia – 75.8 (92.9%)

Jordi Alba – 73.4 (86.1%)

Gerard Pique – 72.6 (89.8%)

Ronald Araujo – 66.7 (89.8%)

Cesar Azpilicueta – 64.2 (83.8%)

Sergino Dest – 52.3 (92.0%)

Oscar Mingueza – 51.9 (86.7%)



Goals

Ronald Araujo – 3

Jordi Alba – 1

Gerard Pique – 1

Cesar Azpilicueta – 0

Sergino Dest – 0

Eric Garcia – 0

Oscar Mingueza – 0



