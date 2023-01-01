Chelsea have agreed a £32.7million fee to sign Monaco and France defender Benoit Badiashile, but how does he compare to the centre-back options currently at Graham Potter’s disposal? We’ve crunched the numbers to find out.

Badiashile is due to undergo a medical after Chelsea reached an agreement on a fee. The 21-year-old international is a left-sided centre-back and will give Graham Potter more options in defence.

The Blues spent £300m last summer under Thomas Tuchel but Potter has been promised more funds this month. Despite the arrivals of Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly, the Chelsea manager felt his defence was in need of reinforcement.

Badiashile had been earmarked by Manchester United before the signing of Lisandro Martinez and the defender is widely regarded as one of the finest young talents in Europe.

Chelsea languish in 9th place in the Premier League table, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by eight points.

The Blues have won just one of their last six matches in the Premier League but Potter hopes new arrivals this month will help turn things around.

But will Badiashile make an instant impact at Stamford Bridge? We’ve compared his 2022-23 Ligue 1 stats with Monaco against the Premier League numbers of the centre-backs already at Chelsea to answer that very question.

Successful tackles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Cesar Azpilicueta – 2.3 (92%)

Kalidou Kouilbaly – 2.2 (84.6%)

Thiago Silva – 1.5 (78.9%)

Wesley Fofana – 1.5 (75%)

Trevoh Chalobah – 1.5 (68.1%)

Benoit Badiashile – 1.1 (68.8%)

Successful aerial duels per 90 minutes (success rate)

Benoit Badiashile – 2.3 (74.2%)

Thiago Silva – 2.2 (68.8%)

Wesley Fofana – 2.0 (57.1%)

Cesar Azpilicueta – 2.0 (54.1%)

Kalidou Kouilbaly – 1.9 (54.3%)

Trevoh Chalobah – 1.6 (50%)

READ: Ranking every centre-back to play for Chelsea since John Terry left

Interceptions per 90 minutes

Wesley Fofana – 2.5

Benoit Badiashile – 1.8

Cesar Azpilicueta – 1.5

Thiago Silva – 1.5

Kalidou Kouilbaly – 1.4

Trevoh Chalobah – 1.1

Fouls per 90 minutes

Cesar Azpilicueta – 1.4

Kalidou Kouilbaly – 1.3

Benoit Badiashile – 1.1

Trevoh Chalobah – 0.5

Thiago Silva – 0.5

Wesley Fofana – N/A

Clearances per 90 minutes

Benoit Badiashile – 4.2

Thiago Silva – 4.0

Cesar Azpilicueta – 3.6

Kalidou Kouilbaly – 3.3

Trevoh Chalobah – 3.1

Wesley Fofana – 1.5

Passing accuracy

Wesley Fofana – 95.5%

Trevoh Chalobah – 91.1%

Thiago Silva – 90.2%

Benoit Badiashile – 86.1%

Kalidou Kouilbaly – 85.7%

Cesar Azpilicueta – 82.9%

Passes completed per 90 minutes

Wesley Fofana – 95.0

Thiago Silva – 76.6

Kalidou Kouilbaly – 71.9

Trevoh Chalobah – 58.5

Cesar Azpilicueta – 58.0

Benoit Badiashile – 50.2

Goals

Benoit Badiashile – 2

Kalidou Kouilbaly – 1

Cesar Azpilicueta – 0

Trevoh Chalobah – 0

Wesley Fofana – 0

Thiago Silva – 0

READ NEXT: Where are they now? Chelsea’s XI from Mason Mount’s last U23 game

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Chelsea’s XI in Claudio Ranieri’s last game as boss in 2004?