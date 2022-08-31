Tottenham are reportedly in talks to sign Leeds United and Wales forward Dan James as the transfer window nears its conclusion – but would he represent an upgrade on the forward options currently at Antonio Conte’s disposal?

James joined Leeds from Manchester United last year for £30million, a record fee for the Yorkshire club and the Wales international made 35 appearances for the Whites, scoring four times, helping the squad avoid relegation to the Championship.

His pace and work rate means that James is highly desired by many Premier League clubs, and the 24-year-old has a pick of offers if he chooses to leave Elland Road this summer.

Spurs are perhaps the most eye-catching club that’s registered an interest in signing the 24-year-old after allowing Bryan Gil to leave for Valencia on a season-long loan deal.

Speaking about Gil’s departure, and potential replacement, Conte told the media: “This squad is this and if someone goes away then another has to come. This has to be very clear for everybody.

“Otherwise we stay with this squad and we continue our path with these players, this squad. But if someone has to go away, another must come. This is very clear for me, for the club, but we are totally agreed on this aspect.”

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs but how does James compare with the forwards currently at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

We’ve crunched the numbers and looked at James’ 21-22 Premier League output with that of Spurs’ current set of forwards.

Goals

Son Heung-min – 23

Harry Kane – 17

Richarlison – 10

Dejan Kulusevski – 5

Dan James – 4

Lucas Moura – 2

Assists

Harry Kane – 9

Dejan Kulusevski – 8

Son Heung-min – 7

Lucas Moura – 6

Richarlison – 5

Dan James – 4

Minutes per goal

Son Heung-min – 131.3

Harry Kane – 190.1

Richarlison – 252.8

Dejan Kulusevski – 253.4

Dan James – 592

Lucas Moura – 887

Minutes per goal or assist

Dejan Kulusevski – 97.4

Son Heung-min – 100.7

Harry Kane – 124.3

Richarlison – 168.5

Lucas Moura – 221.7

Dan James – 296

Chances created per 90 minutes

Son Heung-min – 2.1

Dejan Kulusevski – 1.8

Lucas Moura – 1.7

Harry Kane – 1.4

Dan James – 1

Richarlison – 1

Successful dribbles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Lucas Moura – 2.8 (60.8%)

Dejan Kulusevski – 1.8 (58.1%)

Son Heung-min – 1.5 (55.5%)

Harry Kane – 1.5 (53.5%)

Richarlison – 1.4 (48.2%)

Dan James – 0.8 (40%)

Passes per 90 minutes (passing accuracy)

Lucas Moura – 36.8 (76.7%)

Dejan Kulusevski – 32.4 (86.4%)

Son Heung-min – 30.2 (86.6%)

Harry Kane – 24.3 (70.3%)

Richarlison – 18.7 (63.4%)

Dan James – 16.8 (71.4%)

Shots per 90 minutes (inside penalty area)

Harry Kane – 3.7 (2.4)

Son Heung-min – 2.6 (1.9)

Richarlison – 2.5 (1.8)

Dan James – 1.9 (1.3)

Lucas Moura – 1.9 (1.2)

Dejan Kulusevski – 1.8 (1.4)

