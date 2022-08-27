Comparing Frenkie de Jong’s stats with Liverpool’s current midfielders

Liverpool have made a slow start in the Premier League, increasing speculation that manager Jurgen Klopp will make a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong before the end of the current window – but how does De Jong stack up against their current midfield options?

The Reds came so close to winning an unprecedented quadruple last season but have failed to beat Fulham, Crystal Palace or Manchester United in their three league matches to date.

Midfield has become a sticking point for Liverpool fans with the likes of James Milner, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson all over the age of 30 and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain just one of Jurgen Klopp’s midfielders currently out injured.

This has led to reports that Klopp will make a late bid for Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder De Jong to kickstart Liverpool’s season.

The 25-year-old has been at the centre of a summer-long transfer saga with Manchester United, with Chelsea also keen on bringing him to the Premier League.

But, according to Forbes (quoting a report from Spanish outlet Futbol Total), Liverpool are prepared to enter the race and will soon table a sizeable bid.

De Jong is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in world football and his signature would represent a significant coup for Liverpool.

But how would he fit into Klopp’s squad? We’ve compared De Jong’s 2021-22 La Liga stats to the corresponding Premier League numbers of Liverpool’s current midfield options.

Note: We’ve not included Harvey Elliott due to a low number of appearances last season.

Goals

Fabinho – 5

Naby Keita – 3

Frenkie de Jong – 3

Jordan Henderson – 2

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 2

Thiago Alcantara – 1

Curtis Jones – 1

James Milner – 0

Assists

Jordan Henderson – 5

Thiago Alcantara – 4

Frenkie de Jong – 3

Fabinho – 1

Curtis Jones – 1

Naby Keita – 1

James Milner – 1

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 1

Minutes per goal or assist

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 262.3

Naby Keita – 293.8

Thiago Alcantara – 307.6

Jordan Henderson – 372

Fabinho – 386

Frenkie de Jong – 414.3

Curtis Jones – 428

James Milner – 683

Chances created per 90 minutes

James Milner – 2.6

Thiago Alcantara – 1.7

Frenkie de Jong – 1.6

Jordan Henderson – 1.3

Curtis Jones – 1.2

Naby Keita – 1.1

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 1.1

Fabinho – 0.6

Passes per 90min (accuracy)

Thiago Alcantara – 87.7 (89.1%)

Jordan Henderson – 74.6 (85.4%)

James Milner – 74.2 (86.5%)

Curtis Jones – 61.7 (90.6%)

Fabinho – 59.9 (87.6%)

Frenkie de Jong – 59.3 (91.3%)

Naby Keita – 56.9 (86.1%)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 43.2 (82.2%)

Successful dribbles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Curtis Jones – 2.6 (82.3%)

Frenkie de Jong – 1.8 (81.8%)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 1.4 (70%)

Thiago Alcantara – 1.2 (63.2%)

Naby Keita – 1.1 (61.1%)

Jordan Henderson – 0.6 (66.6%)

Fabinho – 0.4 (66.6%)

James Milner – 0.1 (20%)

Successful tackles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Naby Keita – 3.5 (74.5%)

James Milner – 3.2 (60.4%)

Thiago Alcantara – 2.8 (59.6%)

Fabinho – 1.8 (50%)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 1.7 (56.6%)

Frenkie de Jong – 1.3 (76.5%)

Jordan Henderson – 1.2 (57.1%)

Curtis Jones – 1.2 (57.1%)

Interceptions per 90 minutes

Fabinho – 1.6

James Milner – 1.6

Thiago Alcantara – 1.5

Naby Keita – 1.1

Jordan Henderson – 0.8

Frenkie de Jong – 0.7

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 0.7

Curtis Jones – 0.6

