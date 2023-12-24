Comparing Kylian Mbappe’s and Erling Haaland’s records in 2023

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are undoubtedly two of the best footballers in the world right now, but how do their records compare in 2023?

It goes without saying that both players have been in prolific form this year for both club and country as they have scored a total of 102 goals between them this year.

In terms of winning silverware, Haaland has the edge over Mbappe in 2023. The Norwegian robot fired Manchester City to a historic treble as he got his hands on the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

“I feel good. I won the treble at the age of 22,” Haaland said after winning the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year for 2022-23.

“I’m kind of living the dream; this was my dream when I was young. To be able to do this together with my team-mates is something special. It gives me so much motivation to keep on working and to achieve more of these trophies.

“This season is about keeping my head clear. Even more eyes will be on me and my team after winning the Champions League. We have to be sharper and more prepared. I’m ready to try, I’m ready to do my best to have another great season.”

Haaland also came close to winning the Ballon d’Or, although he was narrowly edged out by Mbappe’s former teammate, Lionel Messi.

Mbappe himself also got his hands on some silverware this year by winning Ligue 1, but Haaland obviously has the edge in this regard.

When it comes to the goalscoring numbers, there’s not been much to split them this year. Mbappe has scored a total of 52 goals which is two more than Haaland has in 2023.

The PSG forward has averaged a goal every 84.8 minutes for club and country whereas Haaland has managed a goal every 87 minutes.

However, while most people would assume Mbappe is the more creative player, it’s his Norwegian counterpart who has the edge when it comes to assists.

The Man City marksman has set up his teammates on 12 occasions this year whereas Mbappe has only managed eight assists.

Regardless of which player you prefer, there’s no doubt that they have each enjoyed a prolific 2023. We’ve compiled their stats together to see just how their records compare in 2023.

Kylian Mbappe

PSG

Games: 44

Goals: 42

Assists: 8

Goal contributions: 50

Minutes per goal: 87.3

Minutes per goal contribution: 73.3

France

Games: 9

Goals: 10

Assists: 7

Goal contributions: 17

Minutes per goal: 74.3

Minutes per goal contribution: 43.7

Overall

Games: 53

Goals: 52

Assists: 15

Goal contributions: 67

Minutes per goal: 84.8

Minutes per goal contribution: 65.8

🚀🥵 Kylian Mbappé's incredible strike vs Metz! His family were watching in the crowd on his 25th birthday too. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j4VZo9Vdk9 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) December 21, 2023

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Games: 54

Goals: 44

Assists: 12

Goal contributions: 56

Minutes per goal: 98.9

Minutes per goal contribution: 77.7

Norway

Games: 6

Goals: 6

Assists: 0

Goal contributions: 6

Minutes per goal: 79

Minutes per goal contribution: 79

Overall

Games: 60

Goals: 50

Assists: 12

Goal contributions: 62

Minutes per goal: 87

Minutes per goal contribution: 70.2

