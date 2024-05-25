Manchester United and Liverpool are the most successful clubs in the history of English football – but how do the two compare?

Liverpool dominated English and European football in the 1970s and 80s while United struggled following Sir Matt Busby’s departure.

But Sir Alex Ferguson arrived at Old Trafford in 1986 and recovered from a difficult start to guide United through the most successful period in their history.

They won a staggering 38 trophies during Ferguson’s 26-and-a-half years in charge and that’s more than half of their overall total.

Since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, the pendulum swung back towards Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp making the Reds into one of the best club sides available and leading them to every major honour.

We’ve taken a look at the stats to see how their two trophy cabinets compare.

As the stats show, Manchester United have inched back ahead of their old rivals after their 2024 FA Cup victory over Manchester City.

Liverpool had drawn level earlier in the season, having claimed a second League Cup under Klopp by beating Chelsea at Wembley, but their hunt for the Europa League, FA Cup and Premier League ended in disappointment in the German coach’s farewell season.

The Red Devils hold the record for the most league titles and the most Community Shields. They are also the second-most successful club in FA Cup history and have won a few continental honours, including three European Cups.

Liverpool also have some impressive records and no English side has won more League Cups, European Cups, UEFA Cups or UEFA Super Cups than them.

Some people will argue that the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup are just glorified friendlies. If you remove those two from the list, Liverpool have 47 trophies and United have 46.

Liverpool

England

– League titles: 19 (1901, 1906, 1922, 1923, 1947, 1964, 1966, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 2020)

– FA Cup: 8 (1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006, 2022)

– League Cup: 10 (1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012, 2024)

– Community Shield: 16 (1964, 1965, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 2001, 2006, 2022)

Europe

– European Cup: 6 (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2015, 2019)

– UEFA Cup: 3 (1973, 1976, 2001)

– European Super Cup: 4 (1977, 2001, 2005, 2019)

World

– FIFA Club World Cup: 1 (2019)

Total: 67 major trophies

READ: The three managers in English football history that have won all four major trophies

Manchester United

England

– League titles: 20 (1908, 1911, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1965, 1967, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013)

– FA Cup: 13 (1909, 1948, 1963, 1977, 1983, 1985, 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2016, 2024)

– League Cup: 6 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2017, 2023)

– Community Shield: 21 (1908, 1911, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1965, 1967, 1977, 1983, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016)

Europe

– European Cup: 3 (1968, 1999, 2008)

– Europa League: 1 (2017)

– European Super Cup: 1 (1991)

– European Cup Winner’s Cup: 1 (1991)

World

– Intercontintentinal Cup: 1 (1999)

– FIFA Club World Cup: 1 (2008)

Total: 68 major trophies