Chelsea are close to signing Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk after a series of stunning Champions League performances this season – so we’ve compared his stats in the competition with the forwards already at Graham Potter’s disposal.

Mudryk has verbally agreed to a seven-year contract after Chelsea agreed a club-record deal with Shakhtar for the 22-year-old.

It is also believed that Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has already spoken to Mudryk and played a key role in convincing him to snub Arsenal for Stamford Bridge.

For months, the Gunners had appeared to be the favourites to land Mudryk in January and the player himself was thought to be desperate to move to the Emirates, posting a string of messages about the Gunners on social media.

But it emerged over the weekend that Chelsea have won the race to sign the player.

The Blues will pay €70million (£62million) now, with a further €30million (£26.5million) in add-ons, while Mudryk himself has already given the green light for the deal to happen.

And the struggling Premier League giants have also offered Mudryk a much more lucrative salary and a longer contract, with the Ukrainian ready to sign a seven-year deal. Arsenal, by contrast, had only been offering a five-year contract.

As well attempting to fire Chelsea up the Premier League table, Mudryk should be available for the Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund in February.

And, with stats from the Ukrainian league hard to come by, Planet Football have crunched each player’s Champions League numbers to assess how much Mudryk would represent an upgrade on Chelsea’s forward line.

Note: We’ve taken Joao Felix’s Atletico Madrid stats for the purposes of this comparison. Both Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech played a minimal role in the group stages and, thus, their numbers may be skewed.

Goals

Mykhailo Mudryk – 3

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 2

Raheem Sterling – 2

Kai Havertz – 1

Armando Broja – 0

Joao Felix – 0

Christian Pulisic – 0

Hakim Ziyech – 0

David Datro Fofana – N/A

Assists

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 2

Mykhailo Mudryk – 2

Christian Pulisic – 1

Raheem Sterling – 1

Armando Broja – 0

Joao Felix – 0

Kai Havertz – 0

Hakim Ziyech – 0

David Datro Fofana – N/A



Minutes per goal

Mykhailo Mudryk – 173.0

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 204.5

Raheem Sterling – 233.5

Kai Havertz – 337.0

Armando Broja – N/A

Joao Felix – N/A

David Datro Fofana – N/A

Christian Pulisic – N/A

Hakim Ziyech – N/A



Minutes per goal or assist

Mykhailo Mudryk – 103.8

Christian Pulisic – 104.0

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 136.3

Raheem Sterling – 155.6

Kai Havertz – 337.0

Armando Broja – N/A

Joao Felix – N/A

David Datro Fofana – N/A

Hakim Ziyech – N/A



Chances created per 90 minutes

Christian Pulisic – 4.3

Joao Felix – 1.7

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 1.3

Raheem Sterling – 1.2

Kai Havertz – 1.1

Mykhailo Mudryk – 0.9

Armando Broja – 0.8

Hakim Ziyech – 0

David Datro Fofana – N/A



Successful dribbles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Hakim Ziyech – 3.2 (28.6%)

Joao Felix – 2.5 (38.9%)

Kai Havertz – 1.9 (51.4%)

Mykhailo Mudryk – 1.7 (28.8%)

Christian Pulisic – 0.9 (14.8%)

Armando Broja – 0.8 (33.3%)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 0

Raheem Sterling – 0

David Datro Fofana – N/A



Passes per 90 minutes (passing accuracy)

Hakim Ziyech – 54.6 (82.4%)

Christian Pulisic – 45.9 (84.7%)

Raheem Sterling – 40.3 (82.6%)

Kai Havertz – 38.7 (74.4%)

Joao Felix – 36.7 (84.2%)

Armando Broja – 24.9 (77.5%)

Mykhailo Mudryk – 22.9 (80.8%)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 21.3 (80.8%)

David Datro Fofana – N/A



Shots per 90 minutes (inside the penalty area)

Hakim Ziyech – 12.9 (6.4)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 3.3 (3.3)

Kai Havertz – 3.2 (2.9)

Joao Felix – 2.9 (0.8)

Mykhailo Mudryk – 1.6 (0.9)

Raheem Sterling – 1.2 (1.2)

Christian Pulisic – 0.9 (0.9)

Armando Broja – 0.8 (0.8)

David Datro Fofana – N/A



