Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino was a surprise inclusion from Brazil’s World Cup squad despite a strong start to the 2022-23 season.

Firmino has been capped 55 times by his national side and was a key part of Brazil’s success at the Copa America in 2019 after taking part in his country’s World Cup campaign the previous year.

But strong competition for attacking places in Tite’s squad has meant that the Champions League winner has missed out on Brazil’s squad for Qatar.

In a post on Instagram, Firmino wrote: “Passing by to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The World Cup is a dream for every player and with me it wouldn’t be any different.

“Yesterday things didn’t go the way I imagined or dreamed for my life but I can look back and have a grateful heart to God that he has already allowed me to live that dream as well as so many others.

“You, Lord, will keep in perfect peace him whose purpose is firm, because he trusts in you.”

Firmino’s form for Liverpool this season, in a difficult start for his club, had seemingly confirmed his place at the World Cup but Tite has chosen younger options such as Gabriel Martinelli instead.

We’ve compared the 2022-23 league stats of Firmino against those of the forwards Tite selected in his place to weigh up whether the Liverpool man has been hard done by.

Goals

Neymar – 11

Pedro – 11

Roberto Firmino – 6

Vinicius Jr – 6

Gabriel Jesus – 5

Gabriel Martinelli – 5

Rodrygo – 4

Antony – 3

Raphinha – 2

Richarlison – 0

Roberto Firmino pulls Liverpool level with a cooly-taken finish! ❄️ That could be a vital goal in the context of the Reds' season. Look what it means to Jürgen Klopp! pic.twitter.com/qvCdqqHnSZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 31, 2022

Assists

Neymar – 9

Gabriel Jesus – 5

Rodrygo – 4

Roberto Firmino – 3

Pedro – 3

Vinicius Jr – 3

Gabriel Martinelli – 2

Raphinha – 2

Richarlison – 2

Antony – 0



Minutes per goal

Neymar – 91.8

Pedro – 106.2

Roberto Firmino – 143.5

Antony – 164.6

Vinicius Jr – 190.2

Rodrygo – 208.0

Gabriel Martinelli – 219.4

Gabriel Jesus – 227.2

Raphinha – 285.0

Richarlison – N/A



Minutes per goal or assist

Neymar – 50.5

Pedro – 83.4

Roberto Firmino – 95.6

Rodrygo – 104.0

Gabriel Jesus – 113.6

Vinicius Jr – 126.7

Raphinha – 142.5

Gabriel Martinelli – 156.7

Antony – 164.6

Richarlison – 184.5



🔴⚪️ Martinelli’s goal vs Liverpool within 58seconds, just listen to the crowd 💯⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/LXEwF6KBtw — GoonerNick (@nickvann1987__) October 11, 2022

Chances created per 90 mins

Neymar – 3.2

Raphinha – 3.2

Richarlison – 2.0

Gabriel Martinelli – 1.9

Vinicius Jr – 1.9

Roberto Firmino – 1.8

Rodrygo – 1.8

Gabriel Jesus – 1.7

Antony – 1.3

Pedro – 1.2



Successful dribbles per 90 mins (success rate)

Vinicius Jr – 2.4 (39.3%)

Rodrygo – 2.2 (46.8%)

Gabriel Jesus – 2.1 (41.8%)

Gabriel Martinelli – 2.1 (50%)

Raphinha – 2.1 (50%)

Neymar – 2.0 (57.1%)

Richarlison – 1.0 (31.3%)

Antony – 0.9 (33.3%)

Pedro – 0.8 (50%)

Roberto Firmino – 0.6 (42.9%)



Passes per 90 mins (passing accuracy)

Neymar – 70.0 (82.7%)

Raphinha – 48.9 (79.6%)

Roberto Firmino – 39.4 (78.2%)

Antony – 37.9 (83.1%)

Vinicius Jr – 33.7 (81.6%)

Rodrygo – 32.6 (88.0%)

Gabriel Martinelli – 29.8 (84.6%)

Gabriel Jesus – 28.2 (80.9%)

Richarlison – 26.8 (73.9%)

Pedro – 14.2 (72.5%)



Shots per 90 mins (inside the penalty area)

Pedro – 4.1 (3.7)

Raphinha – 4.1 (2.4)

Rodrygo – 3.9 (2.3)

Gabriel Jesus – 3.6 (3.4)

Antony – 3.6 (1.6)

Roberto Firmino – 3.1 (2.8)

Neymar – 2.9 (1.9)

Richarlison – 2.7 (2.5)

Vinicius Jr – 2.8 (1.9)

Gabriel Martinelli – 2.6 (1.6)



