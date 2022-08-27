Thomas Tuchel has been a hit since taking charge at Chelsea in January 2021 but has yet to mount a challenge for the Premier League title – but does that make him a less successful Chelsea boss than those who’ve won the competition in the past?

Three managers have won the Premier League with Chelsea – Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte.

Tuchel was appointed manager after the sacking of Frank Lampard in the hope that he could become the fourth. But the Blues were languishing in eighth place having failed to integrate expensive summer signings like Timo Werner and Kai Havertz into their line-up.

Still, Tuchel made an instant impact at Stamford Bridge, lifting Chelsea into the top four and beating Manchester City in the Champions League final to cap an unexpectedly successful first six months.

Chelsea started the 2021-22 season impressively too and were top of the Premier League in November before a string of injuries saw their form dip over the winter months.

The German manager guided his team to third place and reached both domestic cup finals, even if they lost out on penalties to Liverpool in each of them.

Despite their success in cup competitions, Chelsea have finished 19 points behind champions Manchester City in the past two seasons and Tuchel will be under pressure to mount a title charge in 2022-23.

Tuchel’s clearly an excellent manager but does his Chelsea record to date suggest the former PSG manager is the man to guide Chelsea to their first league championship since 2017?

We’ve crunched the numbers and compared Tuchel’s Chelsea record with those of Antonio Conte, Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho to see who stacks up the best.

Thomas Tuchel

Games: 95

Won: 57

Drawn: 24

Lost: 14

Goals for: 162

Goals against: 72

Clean sheets: 48

Points per game: 2.05

Win rate: 60.0%

Loss rate: 14.7%

Goals per game: 1.71

Goals against per game: 0.76

Antonio Conte

Games: 106

Won: 69

Drawn: 17

Lost: 20

Goals for: 210

Goals against: 100

Clean sheets: 42

Points per game: 2.11

Win rate: 65.1%

Loss rate: 18.9%

Goals per game: 1.98

Goals against per game: 0.94

Carlo Ancelotti

Games: 109

Won: 67

Drawn: 20

Lost: 22

Goals for: 241

Goals against: 94

Clean sheets: 42

Points per game: 2.03

Win rate: 61.5%

Loss rate: 20.2%

Goals per game: 2.21

Goals against per game: 0.86

Jose Mourinho

Games: 320

Won: 204

Drawn: 69

Lost: 47

Goals for: 576

Goals against: 241

Clean sheets: 143

Points per game: 2.13

Win rate: 63.8%

Loss rate: 14.7%

Goals per game: 1.8

Goals against per game: 0.75

