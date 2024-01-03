7 crazy football records we can’t believe are on the verge of being broken in 2024

As we head into 2024 there are some crazy football records which we can’t believe are on the verge of being broken.

This calendar year is gearing up to be a jam-packed year for football with AFCON, the AFC Asian Cup, Euros and Copa America all being squeezed in alongside the domestic football schedule.

We’ve taken a look across the football world and have found seven crazy records which are on the verge of being broken in 2024.

Record Premier League appearances

James Milner made his 632nd Premier League appearance against West Ham and tied level with Ryan Giggs in second spot for most games in the competition. He’s now only 20 appearances behind Gareth Barry who holds the record with 652.

The Brighton midfielder won’t get the chance to break the record in 2023-24, but he could match it at the start of 2024-25. Milner isn’t showing any signs of slowing down and he will surely have this record within his sights.

Oldest player at the Euros

Gabor Kiraly is instantly recognisable for his iconic baggy grey joggers. The Hungarian goalkeeper set the record for being the oldest player to appear at a Euro tournament in 2016 as he was 40 years old at the time.

However, his record is now in jeopardy of being surpassed. Pepe is still an active player for the Portuguese national side and he will be 41 years old by the time Euro 2024 rolls around.

It remains to be seen if Pepe will make the cut for Roberto Martinez’s side in the summer, but he could make history if he does.

Most goals in a Bundesliga season

When Robert Lewandowski set the record for the most goals in a Bundesliga season in 2020–21, it looked like an insurmountable number for most strikers.

However, fast forward a few years and Harry Kane is already on course to smashing it. Lewandowski currently holds the record for the most goals in a single Bundesliga season with 41.

At the rate Kane is currently scoring, he is projected to finish his debut Bundesliga campaign with 48 goals which would be a truly ridiculous tally.

READ: How many goals Europe’s top forwards are projected to score this season: Kane, Mbappe, Haaland…

Most defeats in a Premier League season

Burnley and Sheffield United fans, look away now. Both sides have lost 15 of their opening 20 Premier League matches of 2023-24 and they could make history for all the wrong reasons.

The Clarets and Blades have lost 75 per cent of their league matches this season and are projected to each lose 28.5 games throughout the entire campaign.

The record for the most defeats in a single season stands at 29 and is currently held by Ipswich Town (1994-95, 42 matches), Sunderland (2005-06), Derby (2007-08) and Sheffield United (2020-21).

If neither team manages to pick up their form in the second half of the season, this troublesome record could be broken.

Most assists in Euros history

Cristiano Ronaldo already holds the record for the most goals in Euros history with 14 and he could now be eyeing up a fresh record.

The Portuguese superstar is just one assist away from matching Karel Poborsky’s record of eight assists. Given all of the firepower at Portugal’s disposal, this record is well within Ronaldo’s grasp.

Most goals in Copa America history

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most assists in Copa America history and he’s not that far away from being the competition’s all-time top scorer.

Norberto Mendez of Argentina and Zizinho of Brazil currently hold the record with 17 goals each. Messi’s Copa America tally currently stands at 13 goals so he does have some catching up to do.

The Inter Miami forward managed to score four goals during the last tournament in 2021 so it’s not unreasonable to suggest he could surpass that tally this time around.

Scoring in seven separate AFCON tournaments

Andre Ayew could make AFCON history with Ghana if he manages to hit the back of the net in the 2024 tournament.

The Ghanaian forward has already scored in six separate AFCON tournaments, a feat which has also been achieved by Samuel Eto’o, Kalusha Bwalya and Asamoah Gyan.

However, no player has ever scored in seven separate tournaments and Ayew will get the chance to do this in January. Having already scored 10 AFCON goals, Ayew will surely fancy his chances.

