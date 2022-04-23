A breakdown of the stats behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s 100 PL goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved another personal milestone after scoring his 100th Premier League goal during Manchester United’s defeat against Arsenal in April 2022.

It was a poignant moment, with Ronaldo dedicating the goal to his sadly deceased son who died the week before the game.

And the 37-year-old has become the 33rd player to reach 100 Premier League goals. It also means Ronaldo has now scored at least 100 goals in four distinct entities – including 311 in La Liga, 140 in the Champions League, 115 for Portugal alongside his latest century.

The Portugal international, who joined United for his first spell in August 2003, wasn’t a regular goalscorer in his youth with some observers writing him off as a show pony.

They would be proven wrong. Ronaldo found his stride during the 2006-07 season, scoring 17 goals as Sir Alex Ferguson’s side won the Premier League title, and stepped up another level during the following campaign with a remarkable 31 strikes.

Despite publically craving a move to Real Madrid, the forward notched 18 goals in 2008-09 to help United retain their league championship, and morphed into arguably the greatest goalscorer in football history over the subsequent decade.

His return to United last summer has been a mixed bag; Ronaldo has continued to score goals at a healthy rate, but United have endured a turbulent season and look almost certain to finish outside of the Champions League places.

The Portugal captain is now behind only Wayne Rooney (183), Ryan Giggs (109) and Paul Scholes (107) when it comes to United’s top scorers in the history of the competition.

We’ve crunched the numbers and broken down Ronaldo’s century of goals in England’s top flight.

Overall

Games: 223

Goals: 100

Goals per game: 0.45

Minutes per goal: 122.2

Hat-tricks: 3

Assists: 37

Minutes per assist: 167.4

Penalties (missed): 13 (2)

Freekicks: 12

When Man Utd desperately needed a goal… Cristiano Ronaldo bags his 100th in the Premier League 😤 pic.twitter.com/MuciG9c8f1 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 23, 2022

Season by season breakdown

2003-04: 4 goals in 29 appearances

2004-05: 5 goals in 33 appearances

2005-06: 9 goals in 33 appearances

2006-07: 17 goals in 34 appearances

2007-08: 31 goals in 34 appearances

2008-09: 18 goals in 33 appearances

2021-22: 16 goals in 27 appearances

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo, his Pompey FK & a decade of trying to top perfection

Top 10 opponents scored against:

Eight goals: Aston Villa and Tottenham

Seven goals: Arsenal, Fulham and Newcastle

Six goals: Bolton, Portsmouth, West Ham and Wigan

Four goals: Everton, Norwich and Reading

How Ronaldo scored

Left foot: 16

Right foot: 70

Head: 13

Free kicks: 12

Penalties: 13

In the box: 64

Outside the box: 23

Every Man Utd player to score 20+ in a season since Ronaldo left in 2009

Can you name Man Utd’s 15 most expensive transfers in history?

Ranking Cristiano Ronaldo’s 15 free-kick goals for Manchester United