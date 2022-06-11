Comparing Djed Spence’s 21-22 stats to Tottenham’s current wing-backs

Tottenham are on the verge of signing Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence but how does he compare to their current options at wing-back?

Spence was one of the standout players in the Championship last season during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest and helped the club achieve promotion after 23 years in the lower divisions.

“[This club] means everything to me,” Spence said after their play-off final victory over Huddersfield. “I’ve come here and the fans and gaffer have both taken me in. We lose together and win together. We’re going up together. This means everything to me.”

When asked whether he would like to stay at the City Ground, Spence said: “I would love to stay, but it’s not in my hands. We’ll see what the future holds.”

But his standout performance during the FA Cup victory over Arsenal in January 2022 bought Spence to national attention. Both Arsenal and Spurs were strongly linked with the 21-year-old but it seems like Spence will be heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have already completed two signings this summer in Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster as they look to back Antonio Conte for their upcoming Champions League campaign.

And we’ve compared Spence’s 21-22 Championship stats at Forest with the corresponding Premier League numbers of the current wing-back options at Antonio Conte’s disposal.

Goals

Matt Doherty – 2

Sergio Reguilon – 2

Djed Spence – 2

Emerson Royal – 1

Ryan Sessegnon – 0

Assists

Matt Doherty – 4

Djed Spence – 4

Sergio Reguilon – 3

Ryan Sessegnon – 2

Emerson Royal – 1



Minutes per goal or assist

Matt Doherty – 145.6

Sergio Reguilon – 384.6

Ryan Sessegnon – 527

Djed Spence – 618.6

Emerson Royal – 1145.5



Shots per 90 minutes

Matt Doherty – 1.6

Sergio Reguilon – 1.0

Emerson Royal – 0.6

Djed Spence – 0.6

Ryan Sessegnon – 0.5



Successful dribbles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Djed Spence – 1.8 (45%)

Sergio Reguilon – 0.9 (41%)

Emerson Royal – 0.7 (50%)

Matt Doherty – 0.6 (60%)

Ryan Sessegnon – 0.5 (31.3%)



Fouls won per 90 minutes

Emerson Royal – 1.8

Djed Spence – 1.4

Sergio Reguilon – 1.1

Ryan Sessegnon – 0.6

Matt Doherty – 0.4



Passes per 90 minutes (success rate)

Matt Doherty – 46.5 (83.7%)

Emerson Royal – 44.6 (82.3%)

Sergio Reguilon – 36.1 (78.7%)

Djed Spence – 34.7 (76.4%)

Ryan Sessegnon – 27.6 (80.4%)



Chances created per 90 minutes

Matt Doherty – 1.5

Sergio Reguilon – 1.4

Ryan Sessegnon – 1.2

Emerson Royal – 1.1

Djed Spence – 1.0



Tackles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Matt Doherty – 1.9 (76%)

Djed Spence – 1.5 (75%)

Emerson Royal – 1.2 (30%)

Sergio Reguilon – 1.0 (34.9%)

Ryan Sessegnon – 0.9 (29%)



Interceptions per 90 minutes

Djed Spence – 1.6

Sergio Reguilon – 1.5

Matt Doherty – 1.3

Emerson Royal – 0.9

Ryan Sessegnon – 0.6



Clearances per 90 minutes

Emerson Royal – 3.1

Matt Doherty – 2.0

Ryan Sessegnon – 1.9

Sergio Reguilon – 1.8

Djed Spence – 1.4



