Leeds United have been denied the chance to play in this season’s FA Cup final after Chelsea booked their place to go up against Manchester City.

Wembley woes continued for Leeds as they narrowly lost 1-0 to Chelsea, meaning their long wait for an FA Cup final appearance goes on.

Here’s how recently each Premier League club have made it to an FA Cup final (except Bournemouth and Brentford, who never have).

Chelsea – 2026

Only two teams have made it to more FA Cup finals than Chelsea in the competition’s history. They have won it eight times and been runners up eight times as well.

Their win over Leeds means they will take on Man City, seeking their first FA Cup since 2018. Chelsea even lost three finals in a row between 2020 and 2022.

Manchester City – 2026

City have won the FA Cup seven times – and it may surprise you that more than half of those triumphs came prior to their 2008 Abu Dhabi takeover.

By beating Southampton in this season’s semi-final, City qualified for an unprecedented fourth consecutive FA Cup final.

Crystal Palace – 2025

Crystal Palace claimed the first major piece of silverware in their history by beating City 1-0 in last season’s final.

Manchester United – 2024

United have been to 22 FA Cup finals, more than any other team. Their last was two seasons ago, when they beat local rivals City 2-1 to keep Erik ten Hag in a job (for a while).

Liverpool – 2022

Liverpool were the subject of quadruple shouts in 2022 after beating Chelsea in the EFL Cup final. They overcame the same opponents in the FA Cup final too, but fell just short in the Premier League and Champions League.

Arsenal – 2020

The 2019-20 FA Cup was the first trophy Arsenal won under Mikel Arteta and, as things stand, remains their most recent major honour. However, Arsenal can boast of being the FA Cup’s most successful ever club.

Aston Villa – 2015

Villa have won the FA Cup seven times, but not since the 1950s. Since then, they have lost the 2000 and 2015 finals to Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

Everton – 2009

You may have seen the stat doing the rounds recently that Everton are the only club in England’s top four leagues not to have had a trophy or promotion to celebrate in the 21st Century. They did take an early lead in the 2009 FA Cup final, but eventually lost 2-1 to Chelsea.

West Ham United – 2006

West Ham were denied a first FA Cup trophy since 1980 only by a penalty shootout when they took Liverpool all the way in the 2006 final, but they haven’t made it back since.

Newcastle United – 1999

Newcastle ended a long wait for silverware last season, but it was by winning the EFL Cup, not the FA Cup. The last time they won that competition was 1955 and they haven’t made it to the final since a 2-0 loss to treble-winning Manchester United in 1999.

Sunderland – 1992

Sunderland had something to celebrate at Wembley last year after winning the play-off final, but they haven’t been to an FA Cup final since their 2-0 loss to Liverpool in 1992.

Tottenham Hotspur – 1991

The 1991 FA Cup final was contested between two sides who haven’t reached that stage of the competition again since. The winners after extra time were Tottenham Hotspur, lifting the trophy for an eighth time in their history.

Nottingham Forest – 1991

Meanwhile, the losing side were Nottingham Forest, who were making their third appearance at a final after previously winning it in 1898 and 1959.

Brighton & Hove Albion – 1983

Brighton have only ever made it to the FA Cup final once, but they couldn’t quite make the most of it. In 1983, they drew with Manchester United, but in those days a drawn final went to a replay and they lost that 4-0.

Fulham – 1975

Similarly, Fulham lost their only FA Cup final, which was against West Ham in 1975.

Leeds United – 1973

Leeds won the FA Cup for the first time in their history in 1972 and then made it back-to-back finals the season after. However, they lost 1-0 to Sunderland to mark their third runners-up finish in the competition.

Burnley – 1962

Burnley won the FA Cup way back in 1914, but have lost both of the finals they have reached since. The most recent was against Spurs in 1962.

Wolves – 1960

By beating Blackburn Rovers 3-0, Wolves won their fourth FA Cup in 1960, which was their eighth – and still most recent – appearance at the final.

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