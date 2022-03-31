Comparing Haaland and Mbappe’s records to Messi and Ronaldo’s at 21

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have already made strong claims to be the leading players of the 2020s – but how do their records before the age of 21 compare to Lionel Messi’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s records at the same age?

It’s been rumoured that Haaland and Mbappe could be lining up for Real Madrid next season; the latter is expected to seal a free transfer from PSG while the former has been linked with a host of Europe’s elite clubs.

Little secret has been made of Madrid’s interest in Mbappe, or of Mbappe’s desire to join the club at some stage in his career. But Haaland’s future is less certain.

“I can’t really predict this one, I’m told that Haaland is really tempted to play in La Liga,” journalist Fabrizio Romano said, via @MadridXtra.

The Norwegian has also been linked to Manchester City, with the Daily Mail reporting that City and Haaland’s representatives have already discussed personal terms and outlined a deal.

When asked about City’s interest, manager Pep Guardiola said he would not comment on specific cases but added that: “At the end of the season it is the transfer window and many things are going to happen.”

Both Mbappe and Haaland are among the most prolific youngsters in the history of football – but it’s interesting to see how their records compare from the early parts of their careers.

We’ve compared Haaland and Mbappe’s stats on their 21st birthday with those of Messi and Ronaldo to see who had achieved the most. The results are somewhat surprising…

Erling Haaland

Appearances: 148

Goals: 106

Assists: 28

Minutes per goal: 99

Minutes per goal or assist: 78

Hat-tricks: 10

Penalties: 15/17

Trophies won: Four (Austrian Bundesliga x2, Austrian Cup, German Cup)

Kylian Mbappe

Appearances: 199

Goals: 118

Assists: 26

Minutes per goal: 118

Minutes per goal or assist: 97

Hat-tricks: 6

Penalties: 4/6

Trophies won: Eight (World Cup, Ligue 1 x3, Coupe de France, French League Cup, Trophee des Champions, Under-19 European Championship)

Lionel Messi

Appearances: 200

Goals: 92

Assists: 46

Minutes per goal: 154

Minutes per goal or assist: 103

Hat-tricks: 2

Penalties: 10/13

Trophies won: Five (La Liga x2, Champions League, Spanish Super Cup, FIFA Under-20 World Cup)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Appearances: 242

Goals: 62

Assists: 44

Minutes per goal: 267

Minutes per goal or assist: 156

Hat-tricks: 0

Penalties: 4/6

Trophies won: One (FA Cup)

