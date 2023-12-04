13 of the best Erling Haaland memes after his Tottenham temper tantrum

Erling Haaland stole the headlines with his animated reaction to a controversial advantage call in Manchester City’s 3-3 draw with Tottenham & social media have had immense fun at the striker’s expense.

Haaland led the protests at full time after City’s players felt they had been denied a goalscoring chance when referee Simon Hooper failed to play a key advantage in stoppage time.

Jack Grealish was through on goal when Hooper brought the play back for a foul on Haaland, after Tottenham defender Emerson Royal had clipped the striker.

The Norweigan had to be restrained at full-time after leading the protests and reacted to a clip of the incident on Twitter with the reply ‘WTF’. He is likely to be charged by the FA for his actions.

We’ve trawled through social media to bring you the best and most creative reactions to Haaland’s temper tantrum.

Locks

Haaland storming off the pitch there pic.twitter.com/vUHojm7FT8 — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) December 3, 2023

Artistic

Loony Tunes

This is like when one of the Looney Tunes gets angry, so they quadruple in size and their face goes all red & raging. All that’s missing is the smoke out of his ears. pic.twitter.com/1AVlMkL0Ka — The Good Santos Man (@Shuttsapalooza) December 3, 2023

Flanders

Amsterdam

This painting by Edwin Van Kuyp (1617-1672) hangs in the National Gallery. It's a psychological study, depicting the howling, serpentine rage of the prosperous when their will is thwarted. It was considered to be a rebuke to Amsterdam's mercantile classes bridling at tax reforms. pic.twitter.com/o1pAYfjBQu — David Stubbs (@sendvictorious) December 3, 2023

Greek

Marsyas, by Balthasar Permoser, 1680–85, 📸 by James Gill pic.twitter.com/NuF3WZ9TfU — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) December 3, 2023

Two bottles

Take TWO bottles into the shower? pic.twitter.com/s6vL6UAFCf — barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) December 3, 2023

Lion

Raging

Bruce Willis

tfw it's revealed Bruce Willis is a ghost pic.twitter.com/KmUwqZSEyA — Aidan James (@mcandidate) December 4, 2023

Nunez

Erling Haaland off to get his hair platted after seeing Nunez pic.twitter.com/cRv6FUVHPt — Prime Liverpool (@footiestatto) December 3, 2023

Sold out

“Look, Erling – they’re a very popular band. Chasing Rainbows was a monster hit back in the day, and Rick Witter is a great singer. Tickets were bound to sell out. I’m sure they’ll tour again next year” pic.twitter.com/wMmFibOyUy — Jason (@NickMotown) December 4, 2023

Transformation

