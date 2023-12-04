13 of the best Erling Haaland memes after his Tottenham temper tantrum

Quick Reads
Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic (left) react after referee Simon Hooper (right) stops play during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday December 3, 2023.

Erling Haaland stole the headlines with his animated reaction to a controversial advantage call in Manchester City’s 3-3 draw with Tottenham & social media have had immense fun at the striker’s expense.

Haaland led the protests at full time after City’s players felt they had been denied a goalscoring chance when referee Simon Hooper failed to play a key advantage in stoppage time.

Jack Grealish was through on goal when Hooper brought the play back for a foul on Haaland, after Tottenham defender Emerson Royal had clipped the striker.

The Norweigan had to be restrained at full-time after leading the protests and reacted to a clip of the incident on Twitter with the reply ‘WTF’. He is likely to be charged by the FA for his actions.

We’ve trawled through social media to bring you the best and most creative reactions to Haaland’s temper tantrum.

Locks

Artistic

Loony Tunes

Flanders

Amsterdam

Greek

Two bottles

Lion

Raging

Bruce Willis

Nunez

Sold out

Transformation

READ NEXT: Remembering when Erling Haaland scored three hat-tricks in *one* game

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Norwegian to score 5+ goals in the Premier League?

Erling Haaland Manchester City