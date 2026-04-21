Which players have scored the most goals in Europe’s top five leagues in the 2020s?

The 2010s were dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but neither are playing in Europe anymore and didn’t get enough goals before they left to stay in the top 10 scorers of the decade.

There are plenty of familiar names in the current top 10 though, with the four leading scorers separated by just two goals.

Here are the 10 players (11 at the moment due to a tie for 10th) with the most goals across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 since the turn of the decade.

=10. Dusan Vlahovic – 87

Vlahovic has been playing in Serie A for all of the 2020s so far, first with Fiorentina and then with Juventus from January 2022 onwards.

The Serbian striker scored 21 goals for Fiorentina in the 2020-21 Serie A season, but has never broken the 20-goal barrier in a single campaign for his current club.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic has nearly a half-century of league goals to his name for Juventus, where his contract expires in June.

=10. Ciro Immobile – 87

Immobile has now played in all of Europe’s top five leagues apart from the Premier League, though he is of course most commonly known for his spells in Serie A.

At the turn of the decade, he was midway through his fourth season with Lazio, where he would remain until 2024.

He concluded the 2019-20 season in good enough form to win the European Golden Shoe and was Serie A’s top scorer again in 2021-22.

After brief spells with Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla earlier in his career, Immobile ended up in France with Paris FC in February, where he has so far scored twice.

9. Ante Budimir – 88

Arguably the least household name in this top 10, Budimir plays for Osasuna and has only ever made it to the play-off rounds of a European competition (the 2023-24 Conference League).

But the 36-cap, six-goal Croatia international has showcased his reliability in La Liga over the past few seasons, hitting double figures in 2020-21, 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Only Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski – spoiler alert, but those are two names you’ll be seeing again later – outscored Budimir in La Liga last season.

Now 34, he might not have too much time left at the top level, but is under contract with Osasuna for another year.

8. Jonathan David – 93

After emerging in European football with a prolific spell at Gent, David joined Lille in the summer of 2020.

Over the next five seasons in Ligue 1, 87 goals by the Canada international followed.

He has found things a bit tougher in Serie A since joining Juventus last year, only scoring six times from 31 league outings so far.

7. Serhou Guirassy – 98

Now 30 years old, Guirassy has played exclusively in France and Germany during his career so far.

He began the 2020s in Ligue 1 with Amiens, but suffered relegation at the end of the 2019-20 season before moving back into the top flight with Rennes.

Whilst with Rennes, he added another 19 Ligue 1 goals to his five from the second half of 2019-20.

A move to Germany with Stuttgart followed in 2022, leading to 39 Bundesliga goals in two years. He needs four more to reach the same amount with Borussia Dortmund.

6. Lautaro Martinez – 117

Martinez has been with Inter Milan since the summer of 2018, which means his debut season in Serie A was the only one that didn’t span into any of the 2020s.

It was also the only one in which he has failed to hit double figures of goals. The Argentine striker even enjoyed three consecutive seasons with 20+ goals between 2021-22 and 2023-24, ranking as Serie A’s top scorer for the latter.

Martinez has often played as part of a strike partnership at Inter, but his longevity enables him to outrank colleagues past and present like Romelu Lukaku, Edin Dzeko and Marcus Thuram for goals since the start of the decade.

5. Mohamed Salah – 128

Salah is set to leave Liverpool this summer and if he goes to Saudi Arabia as expected, it will be the end (for now) of his goal-getting in Europe.

He has been extraordinary in front of goal since joining Liverpool in 2017, being able to boast 128 Premier League goals in the 2020s alone.

During that time, he has claimed two Golden Boots, including from last season when Liverpool won the league.

He doesn’t have enough time to climb any higher than fifth on this list, but should be staying in the top 10 long after he leaves Liverpool thanks to the collection of goals he has already built up.

4. Erling Haaland – 170

Haaland is still behind Salah in the Premier League scoring chart for the 2020s, but his exploits in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund from the start of the decade earn him a place above the Liverpool legend here.

Haaland entered Europe’s top five leagues by joining Dortmund in January 2020 and proceeded to score 62 Bundesliga goals from 67 games prior to his move to Manchester City.

The big Norwegian striker was in no mood to slow his scoring rate in England, setting a new Premier League record for most goals in a 38-game season at the first time of asking with 36 (from just 35 appearances).

Haaland shattered through the landmark of 100 Premier League goals earlier this season and at the age of 25, should still have plenty more goals up his sleeve in the years to come.

3. Harry Kane – 171

One goal ahead of Haaland at the moment is Kane, who has 94 Bundesliga goals to his name from 90 games since joining Bayern Munich in 2023.

Before that, he enjoyed some prolific seasons towards the end of his time in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, including 30 in his last season.

The 32-year-old is approaching the final season of his contract with Bayern but is showing no signs of slowing down, even breaking the 50-goal barrier in all competitions this season.

=1. Kylian Mbappe – 172

Joint-top for goals in Europe’s top five leagues this decade so far is Mbappe, who will most likely be going toe to toe with Haaland over the next four years to finish in top spot.

By the time he left PSG in 2024, Mbappe had become the French club’s all-time record scorer. A move to Real Madrid beckoned and he went on to score 31 goals in his first La Liga season.

Mbappe has 23 to his name so far in his second, which meant he was recently able to pass a half-century of La Liga goals. He will be hungry for more – and silverware – over the coming seasons.

=1. Robert Lewandowski – 172

Lewandowski denied Haaland the chance to win a Golden Boot in the Bundesliga while maintaining outlandish levels of form for Bayern Munich and is currently two goals better off than the City star for goals in Europe this decade.

These days, Lewandowski is firing them in for Barcelona, where he moved in 2022. More than 80 La Liga goals have followed.

Now at the age of 37, Lewandowski has only scored 12 times in the league this season, but has proven wrong anyone who may have doubted his ability to keep scoring regularly at this stage of his career.

The winner of the European Golden Shoe in each of his last two seasons with Bayern, Lewandowski was La Liga’s top scorer in his first with Barcelona.

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