17 football moments that sent the internet crazy this weekend: Matip, Mbappe, chinos…

Joel Matip of Liverpool. - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK - 30th September 2023.

The Barclays delivered again this weekend as Chelsea and Manchester City thrashed out a 4-4 thriller, while Tottenham snatched defeat from the jaws of victory at Wolves.

Elsewhere, Arsenal and Liverpool closed the gap at the top, Manchester United ‘saved their season’ with a narrow home victory over Luton Town and there were plenty of thrills and spills from other leagues too.

We’ve picked out 17 footballing moments that sent the internet crazy this weekend.

Cole Palmer

Cheeky.

Joel Matip

Arguably the Premier League’s funniest guy.

Marc Cucurella

Spectacular stuff.

Cucurella Fallen d’or nominee
byu/CSB-CSGO insoccer

Harry Kane

Ridiculous numbers.

Jonjo Shelvey

Bringing out his inner Beckham.

Federico Dimarco

Bosh!

Preston

Limbs.

Sam Greenwood

A wonderful free kick to keep things interesting at the top of the Championship.

Girona

Top of La Liga for another fortnight at least. Scenes.

Iago Aspas

The pick of the goals from Friday night’s seven-goal thriller.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian’s Ballon d’Or 2024 campaign shows no sign of slowing down.

Leeds fans

Rookie error from one of the Plymouth contingent at Elland Road.

Hammarby

The women’s team’s 38-year wait for the league title came to an end. Sensational scenes.

Nealy Martin

We love an outfielder having to go in net. Chaos.

This West Brom fan

Away day sleeper.

Serhou Guirassy’s son

Little man absolutely loving life on that empty pitch. Wholesome stuff.

Rodrygo

Seriously silky stuff.

Rodrygo skill vs Valencia from another (top) angle.
byu/NeoIsJohnWick insoccer

