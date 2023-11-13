17 football moments that sent the internet crazy this weekend: Matip, Mbappe, chinos…

The Barclays delivered again this weekend as Chelsea and Manchester City thrashed out a 4-4 thriller, while Tottenham snatched defeat from the jaws of victory at Wolves.

Elsewhere, Arsenal and Liverpool closed the gap at the top, Manchester United ‘saved their season’ with a narrow home victory over Luton Town and there were plenty of thrills and spills from other leagues too.

We’ve picked out 17 footballing moments that sent the internet crazy this weekend.

Cole Palmer

Cheeky.

Joel Matip

Arguably the Premier League’s funniest guy.

Don't think Joel Matip was too happy about getting a booking 😅#AstroEPL #LIVBRE pic.twitter.com/FZGCBE3Fzh — Stadium Astro 🇲🇾 (@stadiumastro) November 12, 2023

Marc Cucurella

Spectacular stuff.

Harry Kane

Ridiculous numbers.

Harry Kane has now scored 20+ goals in each of the last 10 seasons: ◎ ⚽️31

◎ ⚽️28

◎ ⚽️35

◎ ⚽️41

◎ ⚽️24

◎ ⚽️24

◎️ ⚽️33

◎ ⚽️27

◎ ⚽️32

◉ ⚽️20 It's taken him just 16 games for Bayern. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/YDExR6VUQ3 — Squawka (@Squawka) November 11, 2023

Jonjo Shelvey

Bringing out his inner Beckham.

Stop that Jonjo Shelvey. pic.twitter.com/qEgjvEYiIX — Stop That Football (@stopthatfooty) November 12, 2023

Federico Dimarco

Bosh!

WHAT AN UNBELIEVABLE GOAL! 🤯🚨 An early contender for goal of the season from Inter's Federico Dimarco TAKE A BOW! 👏 pic.twitter.com/eOtxxuxD4i — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 12, 2023

Preston

Limbs.

There was unbelievable scenes at Ewood Park as Liam Lindsay scored a last minute winner to give Preston all three points. The full video will be out soon.#pnefc #brfc pic.twitter.com/vzg7WogMrG — Right in the Stanchion (@RITStanchion) November 10, 2023

Sam Greenwood

A wonderful free kick to keep things interesting at the top of the Championship.

An absolute beauty of a free kick from #lufc loanee Sam Greenwood as #boro beat Leicester pic.twitter.com/M9UxyUZZ2H — Planet Football (@planetfutebol) November 11, 2023

Girona

Top of La Liga for another fortnight at least. Scenes.

Sávio scores for Girona! ⚽ The LALAGA table toppers take the lead at Vallecas against Rayo Vallecano 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/NqB6AJ6RGt — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 11, 2023

Iago Aspas

The pick of the goals from Friday night’s seven-goal thriller.

A piece of long range magic from the beating heart of Celta! 💓 Iago Aspas is back in the goals 🔵 pic.twitter.com/zdSzn75Ahm — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 10, 2023

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian’s Ballon d’Or 2024 campaign shows no sign of slowing down.

It took Kylian Mbappe just 3 minutes to open the scoring for PSG today! 😮‍💨 What a goal it was! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/w7TJdXPLCy — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 11, 2023

Leeds fans

Rookie error from one of the Plymouth contingent at Elland Road.

Maybe wearing chinos to Leeds away wasn’t the best idea 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/pvETKudD8w — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) November 12, 2023

Hammarby

The women’s team’s 38-year wait for the league title came to an end. Sensational scenes.

Nealy Martin

We love an outfielder having to go in net. Chaos.

🚨 Outfielder in goal klaxon 🚨 Better yet, this is the second time Nealy Martin has ended up between the sticks this season. Sublime.pic.twitter.com/ggp9M8tmNf — Planet Football (@planetfutebol) November 12, 2023

This West Brom fan

Away day sleeper.

"HE'S WOKEN UP!" 😂 This snoozing West Brom supporter was serenaded by Southampton fans to the point that they woke him up. Not a great endorsement of either team's football. 😴 [HT @secondtierpod]pic.twitter.com/xd0GRSq71a — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 11, 2023

Serhou Guirassy’s son

Little man absolutely loving life on that empty pitch. Wholesome stuff.

One of my favourite moments so far this season – Serhou Guirassy’s son loving life 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PJPdUD0f65 — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) November 11, 2023

Rodrygo

Seriously silky stuff.

READ NEXT: Jonjo Shelvey is thriving in the Turkish sun one halfway line howitzer at a time

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name all 72 Football League clubs for the 2023-24 season?