The four strikers Arsenal have been linked with ahead of January

Arsenal have made an unbeaten start to the Premier League season, but Mikel Arteta is heavily rumoured to be in the market for a new striker in January.

After finishing second last year, the Gunners have yet to have been beaten in the league, but lack some of the sparkle of 2022-23. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are fine players, but perhaps aren’t the prolific striker many Arsenal fans believe their side needs.

We’ve identified the four strikers Arsenal have been linked with and assessed their chances of signing them this winter.

Ivan Toney

Toney is currently the name on the lips of Arsenal supporters; the Brentford striker is serving a ban for breaching the FA’s betting rules, but scored 21 goals and provided five assists in the Premier League last season.

Toney would be a fantastic signing,” former Arsenal midfielder Jermaine Pennant said in October 2023. He’s a proven goalscorer at Brentford, a great finisher with great work rate and a brilliant asset to the team.

“In a team like Arsenal where they can control the game, he would be the perfect fit. Like a modern-era Ian Wright. I would be shocked if Arsenal didn’t go out and get him this season.”

It’s likely that Brentford would charge top dollar for their prized asset, with figures of £60million being bandied about.

Ollie Watkins

Ignore that Watkins has just signed a new five-year deal at Aston Villa; long-term contracts are often more about protecting the selling club than deterring potential buyers these days.

The Villa and England striker has been superb since Unai Emery arrived at Villa Park, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 2023-24 alongside his 16 strikes and six assists last year.

With his tireless work rate and eye for goal, you can imagine Watkins fitting like a glove in Arsenal’s system. The 27-year-old would surely be worth the money.

Ollie's on fire! 🔥 A hat-trick against Brighton for Aston Villa's marksman Ollie Watkins 🎯 pic.twitter.com/lT7HFoTkc2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 30, 2023

Santiago Gimenez

While Toney and Watkins are the names most touted with a move to the Emirates, Arsenal have also reportedly been scouting Feyenoord and Mexico goalscorer Gimenez as an alternative to the English pair.

Reports from his home country this summer had claimed that Feyenoord were demanding a £43.5million fee for Gimenez.

The 22-year-old joined the Dutch champions from Cruz Azul last year and has scored 31 goals in 52 appearances for the Eredivisie side.

Manchester United and Brighton were linked with a move for Gimenez in the summer, meaning Arsenal might face stern competition for his signature.

Lois Openda

Openda has really made a name for himself in the last two seasons, firing Lens to second place in Ligue 1 before moving to Leipzig and taking the Bundesliga by storm.

The 23-year-old has scored against Bayern Munich and Manchester City this season and possesses the eye for goal that clubs fall over themselves to obtain.

It’s been reported that the Belgium international has a release clause of around £70 million in his current contract, which will become active in 2025.

We don’t expect that to put off any potential suitors from trying their luck before then.

"From nowhere… Leipzig are level!" 💥 A scintillating counter-attack from RB Leipzig sees Lois Openda equalise against Manchester City 👊#UCL pic.twitter.com/8F0tYkx01H — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 4, 2023

READ NEXT: 7 former Arsenal players we can’t believe are still playing in 2023

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to appear for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta?