We can’t believe these 9 incredible stats from France’s historic 14-0 win over Gibraltar

France recorded the biggest victory in European Championship history as they thrashed Gibraltar 14-0 in Nice, leading to some eye-popping stats emerging from the game.

Les Bleus had already qualified as winners of Group B and showed no signs of letting up against Gibraltar, who suffered a nightmare start.

Defender Ethan Santos scored an early own goal before then being sent off in the 18th minute for a late tackle on teenage France debutant Warren Zaire-Emery.

France were relentless as they scored seven goals in each half. Captain Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick, with Kingsley Coman netting twice and substitute Olivier Giroud hitting a late brace.

“In the preparation, we wanted to win this match in style,” Didier Deschamps said after the game. “Either by doing it well or very well.

“Already at 11 players it was hard for them, but at 10 it was harder. We knew how to respect the opponent, and 14 goals is not bad.

“Through the moves and combinations, I liked the right side. Usually, it’s the left side that is more lively and tonight, it was the opposite. Kingsley [Coman] showed quality in possession and on crosses, Jonathan [Clauss] too.”

France will finish their Group B campaign away to Greece in Athens on Tuesday. Deschamps insists there can be no let up from his squad.

“We had to win two points with the two remaining matches, so as not to find ourselves in a situation that we had less control over (in the draw for the finals),” he said.

“We were able to see this during the last Euro where we found ourselves in the same group as Portugal and Germany. It is also about setting higher objectives and not being satisfied with what we have.

“This squad is competitive, they always want more. In Greece, we are not going to do some tourism.”

We’ve collected nine astonishing stats from a historic night at the Allianz Stadium in Nice.

– PSG midfielder Zaire-Emery had become France’s youngest post-war debutant, aged 17 and 255 days, and he got on the scoresheet in the 16th minute to make it 3-0.

– Mbappe had a whale of a time on Saturday evening, scoring a hat-trick and recording a hat-trick of assists. His final effort, a jaw-dropping lob, was his 300th career goal.

– And the PSG forward has now moved ahead of Antoine Griezmann to become France’s third-highest goal-scorer behind Olivier Giroud and Thierry Henry. He’s still just 25.

– France finished the game with 39 shots on goal, compared to none for Gibraltar.

– This was the biggest victory in the history of the French national team – a history that stretches back to May 1904.

– France eclipsed Germany’s 13-0 qualifying win over San Marino in September 2006, setting a new record for unnecessary violence against a continental minnow.

– Gibraltar have failed to score a goal in their group, while conceding 35, making it statistically one of the worst qualifying campaigns ever.

– France’s opponents last night come from a territory of two and a half square miles, 66% of which is a mountain, and it might have more boat-sinking killer whales than footballers.

– Despite this, Gibraltar had never lost a match by a double-digit scoreline until they ran into Mbappe and friends in Nice.

