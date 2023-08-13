15 of the funniest internet reactions to Harry Kane’s debut for Bayern Munich

England captain Harry Kane made his Bayern Munich debut as they lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup – & internet comedians responded with asides that we’re definitely going to hell for laughing at.

Kane came on as a 64th minute substitute just hours after his £86million move from Tottenham, his introduction greeted by cheers from the Bayern fans inside the Allianz Arena.

But the 30-year-old had only three touches and made little impact as Bayern slipped to a humbling defeat. Dani Olmo scored a hat-trick for Leipzig to deny Kane the first trophy of his career.

Olmo’s first goal was into the bottom corner after a cross was not cleared. His second was brilliant, spinning Matthijs de Ligt before slotting through goalkeeper Sven Ulreich’s legs.

The Spain forward got his hat-trick with a penalty after Kane’s introduction.

“It is a big problem because it feels as if we had done nothing in the past four weeks,” Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel admitted after the game.

“I cannot explain it. It was just not enough in every department. I have no idea why. There is no relation between our form and attitude going into the game and our performance on the pitch.

“It is the worst thing because there is such a big discrepancy.”

When asked about Kane, Tuchel added: “I feel sorry for him. We did not keep the momentum going. We did not create enough for him.

“We don’t expect him to be the superhero. We just expect him to be who he is. A top guy, a top goalscorer and a top personality.

“He will help us a lot. We need exactly his attitude to help us step out of the circle of repetitive performances like this. He does not need to learn from us. We need to learn from him.”

Having only signed in the early hours of Saturday morning, Kane’s muted performance didn’t come as much of a surprise. But, with social media as it is, his Bayern debut was still the target of genuinely funny gags.

We’ve collected together 15 of the best and most humourous reactions to Kane’s German bow…

Replacement

BREAKING: After selling Harry Kane, Tottenham have sent a promo video to agents across Europe to find his replacement… 18+ and GambleAware pic.twitter.com/xWfR2ARI9b — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 12, 2023

Language barrier

https://twitter.com/lamilliesports/status/1690620220275077120

Referee

Yeah he has got no chance whatsoever out there pic.twitter.com/jHk3flHxBY — Billie (@Billie_T) August 12, 2023

Throwback

Harry Kane listening to his teammates communicate

pic.twitter.com/4XT6LnZZay — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 12, 2023

Settling in

Bayern making Harry Kane feel at home by losing a trophy in his first match. It’s always nice to see a team going above and beyond to help a player acclimate to a new league. — Zito (@_Zeets) August 12, 2023

Just what the doctor ordered?

Man goes to doctor. Says he's depressed. Says no matter what he does and how many goals he scores, he cannot win a trophy. Doctor says, “Treatment is simple. Go and join Bayern Munich. That should pick you up. They always win trophies”. Man bursts into tears. Says, “But doctor… — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) August 12, 2023

In the zone

Harry Kane when it’s time to bottle another chance to win a trophy pic.twitter.com/FZVhHOuZVG — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) August 12, 2023

Oh no

Team-mates

Bayern players looking at Harry Kane in the dressing room like pic.twitter.com/h9VGkDNs7z — Segun of Calabar ❄ (@symply_epic) August 12, 2023

Dressing room

"I don't understand what happened lads, it's like we were cursed somehow" Harry Kane: pic.twitter.com/DIZvTo8Rc4 — Average Striker (@AverageStriker) August 12, 2023

Haaland

harry kane saw that mutant hit the league last year and said "man forget it the record only gone last a couple years anyway" lmaaaaoooooo — Aaron West (@oeste) August 11, 2023

Levels

What stopped Harry Kane from simply doing this? https://t.co/gARzEQZ1Az — eŵân (@ewan10i) August 12, 2023

Common consensus

https://twitter.com/Factos_media/status/1690604992120721408

Relief

No ‘Harry Kane wins his first trophy 12 hours after leaving Spurs’ tweets pic.twitter.com/Sj6KqtZuEo — ‎ً (@lucam____) August 12, 2023

Open goal

Does Harry Kane need to leave Bayern to win trophies? pic.twitter.com/0BYqYihohW — CarefreeLewisG🇪🇹📸 #YOURWORLDCHAMPIONS (@CarefreeLewisG) August 12, 2023

