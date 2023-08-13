logo
Harry Kane during the German Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena, Munich, August 2023.

15 of the funniest internet reactions to Harry Kane’s debut for Bayern Munich

England captain Harry Kane made his Bayern Munich debut as they lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup – & internet comedians responded with asides that we’re definitely going to hell for laughing at.

Kane came on as a 64th minute substitute just hours after his £86million move from Tottenham, his introduction greeted by cheers from the Bayern fans inside the Allianz Arena.

But the 30-year-old had only three touches and made little impact as Bayern slipped to a humbling defeat. Dani Olmo scored a hat-trick for Leipzig to deny Kane the first trophy of his career.

Olmo’s first goal was into the bottom corner after a cross was not cleared. His second was brilliant, spinning Matthijs de Ligt before slotting through goalkeeper Sven Ulreich’s legs.

The Spain forward got his hat-trick with a penalty after Kane’s introduction.

“It is a big problem because it feels as if we had done nothing in the past four weeks,” Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel admitted after the game.

“I cannot explain it. It was just not enough in every department. I have no idea why. There is no relation between our form and attitude going into the game and our performance on the pitch.

“It is the worst thing because there is such a big discrepancy.”

When asked about Kane, Tuchel added: “I feel sorry for him. We did not keep the momentum going. We did not create enough for him.

“We don’t expect him to be the superhero. We just expect him to be who he is. A top guy, a top goalscorer and a top personality.

“He will help us a lot. We need exactly his attitude to help us step out of the circle of repetitive performances like this. He does not need to learn from us. We need to learn from him.”

Having only signed in the early hours of Saturday morning, Kane’s muted performance didn’t come as much of a surprise. But, with social media as it is, his Bayern debut was still the target of genuinely funny gags.

We’ve collected together 15 of the best and most humourous reactions to Kane’s German bow…

https://twitter.com/lamilliesports/status/1690620220275077120

https://twitter.com/Factos_media/status/1690604992120721408

