The 5 highest paid teenagers in the Premier League ft. Chelsea, Man Utd & Liverpool…

Teenagers playing for the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are among some of the highest-paid prospects in the Premier League.

Football clubs employ legions of scouts with the aim of having the next upcoming stars at their disposal and some highly lucrative contracts have been handed out to teenagers over the last few years.

Using data from Capology, we have compiled a list of the top six highest-paid teenagers in the Premier League right now.

5. Jhon Duran – £30,000

Duran joined Villa from MLS outfit Chicago Fire in January, but failed to score in 12 Premier League appearances from the bench. The 19-year-old has been linked with a potential loan move away, but Unai Emery has been quick to disprove those claims.

“We are not speaking about the possibility of him going on loan because he’s a player we will need,” Emery told the media.

“He is our second striker with Cameron Archer and we will need to use both as well and we have to give them chances to help us.

“But it’s not a possibility for Jhon Duran to go on loan, it’s to stay here. We have to use every player and we need other players to help and support us”

The Colombian striker is on a healthy £30,000 wage at Villa Park. Imagine what you’d have done with those funds at 19?

=3. Stefan Bajcetic – £40,000

“A top player. It’s a joy to work with him,” Klopp said of Bajcetic in February during his breakthrough season at Anfield.

“The mix of Serbia and Spain is good for his football. He’s an intelligent boy. Interesting that his dad and Thiago’s dad played together. Thiago took him under his wing. An absolute joy.”

The 18-year-old suffered a season-ending injury in March, but breathed fresh life into Liverpool’s stale midfield last term. Providing his recovery is a smooth one, you’d expect him to play an important role in helping the Reds back into the Champions League.

=3. Gabriel Slonina – £40,000

With Chelsea’s well-documented problems between the sticks, Slonina has a window to stake his claim for a first-team place.

He kept four consecutive clean sheets for the United States at the U20 World Cup before their exit and became the youngest-ever goalkeeper to represent the USMNT at senior level in January 2023. It’s fair to say that the 19-year-old has an obscenely high ceiling.

And his £40,000 weekly wage is an indication of the faith shown in him by the Chelsea hierarchy. One to watch.

2. Alejandro Garnacho – £50,000

“He has a big impact in many games, either when starting or coming on. He is ready and straight into the game and that is so important for the squad that you can bring in young players,” Erik ten Hag told reporters about Garnacho in May.

And the Argentina international has been rewarded with a new £50,000-a-week contract, making him the second highest-paid teenager in the Premier League. He’s certainly got the potential to have an outstanding career at Manchester United.

1. Carney Chukwuemeka – £100,000

After luring him away from Aston Villa, Chelsea handed Chukwuemeka a whopping £100,000 per week deal at Stamford Bridge.

But the teenager only started in two league matches last season, albeit while showing some flashes of quality. The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, who loves working with young players, could kickstart his Chelsea career.

