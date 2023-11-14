9 uncapped ballers set for international debuts this month ft. Chelsea, Man City & PSG…

Players from Chelsea, Manchester City and PSG are among those that could be set for their international debuts in the coming days.

Many fans groan and roll their eyes when the international break rolls around, especially as we’re just about to start our third interruption to the club season, but it can give players some of the proudest milestone moments of their careers.

Here are nine players worth looking out for over the upcoming international break.

Cole Palmer

Palmer has been called up to the England squad for the first time following a string of impressive performances for Chelsea in recent weeks.

Many eyebrows were raised when Manchester City sold the winger for £45million in August, mainly directed at Chelsea for signing another winger during another goal drought, but the 21-year-old has taken to life at Stamford Bridge like a duck to water.

With Gareth Southgate’s side already qualified for Euro 2024, expect Palmer to make an appearance against either Malta or North Macedonia during the international break.

Rico Lewis

After impressing last season for City’s treble-winners, as the first to master the full-back-midfield-hybrid role that fired Pep Guardiola’s side to immortality, Lewis has been touted as a future England international.

And the withdrawal of Lewis Dunk through injury has opened a slot for the 18-year-old who’s been namechecked by Southgate on a number of occasions.

This boy could become a fixture of the national team during the 2020s.

"If was a little bit taller, he'd be considered one of the best players in the Premier League." 😮 Pep Guardiola calls Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis 'an exceptional player', following his first England call-up ⚽🌟 pic.twitter.com/12IVAdPqLq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 14, 2023

Warren Zaire-Emery

Currently enjoying a stellar season with PSG, Zaire-Emery has broken into France’s stacked squad for the first time. He’s just 17.

“I am very happy,” the midfielder said about his call-up. “I’m very proud. It shows that he [Didier Deschamps] trusts me as well.

“I’m staying true to myself and more than anything it’s about working hard every day, which I do. I’m lost for words; I’m very happy.”

France will play Gibraltar and Greece this month, with qualification for next summer’s tournament already assured. Expect to see Zaire-Emery given some minutes to impress.

Aleix Garcia

Girona have been the standout story in European football this season, topping La Liga after gaining 34 points from their opening 13 matches.

Garcia has been one of their star players, scoring three goals and providing four assists to earn his first international call-up.

“Aleix is having a great season,” Spain coach Luis De la Fuente said. “Girona is leader and he has earned his place here. He can play in different positions, so we will see how we use him.”

In addition to Garcia, De la Fuente could also give debuts to Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo, Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo Riquelme and Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Endrick

About time.

READ: Real Madrid haven’t just signed a generational Brazilian, they’ve signed a scientific anomaly

Guglielmo Vicario

One of Tottenham’s best signings in years, Vicario has been a major part of Spurs’ fast start to the Premier League season and has relegated long-serving custodian Hugo Lloris to the status of training ground facilitator.

He’s been included in Luciano Spalletti’s Italy squad, who face crucial European Championship qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine with hopes of defending their trophy in Germany next year hanging in the balance.

Toti

Portugal’s star-studded squad have romped through their qualifying group, allowing Roberto Martinez the opportunity to experiment for their final two qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Iceland.

Wolves defender Toti was first called up in June, saying: “It’s a dream come true, and we will see what happens if I can play.

“It’s always good to have news like this, it’s things like this that we’ve been working hard for. It will be good, and I’ll keep working hard.”

He didn’t play then, but there must be a better chance of him making his international debut this month.

Josh Doig

Scotland are obviously going to win the Euros, given their relentless march through qualifying and trepidation felt by the continent’s top defenders at having to stop Scott McTominay next summer.

But there’s still the formality of qualifiers against Georgia and Norway before the preliminaries end and the finals draw takes place in Hamburg on December 2.

Doig is currently playing for Serie A side Hellas Verona, impressing with his solid defending and athleticism at left-back, earning him a call-up to Steve Clarke’s all-conquering band of brothers.

Josh has been a little bit in and out of the team at Verona, but it looks as if this season he has really nailed down the position,” Clarke said. “He has been playing pretty regular. I look forward to seeing how he does in training. Maybe he gets a run out in one of the games.

“I think it is probably a reflection of the more outgoing or more outward thinking young person now. I never thought about going abroad as a player.

“Now it is something that they definitely look at, whether it is their agent who is pushing it or it is something they look at themselves.

That is a delightful volley from 20-year-old Scot, Josh Doig 🤤 Picked out the bottom corner with excellent precision 🎯 pic.twitter.com/8WSWcAOC0N — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2022

Matt O’Riley

O’Riley has been called up by Denmark after catching the eye with his midfield displays at Celtic.

The 22-year-old was handed a last-minute call ahead of the 2-1 win over San Marino last month, but stayed on the bench despite Denmark’s struggles.

As the Scandinavians look to atone for a dreadful World Cup, O’Riley might get his opportunity to shine against either Slovenia or Northern Ireland this month.

READ NEXT: We can’t believe these 5 big nations are in danger of missing out on Euro 2024

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player capped by Gareth Southgate for England?