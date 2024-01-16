Comparing Jose Mourinho’s managerial record with Pep Guardiola

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are undoubtedly two of the greatest managers of all time, but how do their records stack up against one another?

Between them, they have managed over 2000 games and have each got their hands on countless trophies throughout the years.

They have gone face-to-face on several occasions and more often than not it has been Guardiola who has come out on top. In his 24 meetings with Mourinho, the Spanish boss has won 12, drawn six and lost seven.

However, that’s not to say that Mourinho hasn’t got one over on his counterpart over the years. His triumph over Guardiola in the 2009-10 Champions League semi-final with Inter Milan springs to mind. He’s also one of only four managers in history to finish above a Guardiola team in the league.

Their rivalry was the most fierce around 2010-2012 when they were each managing in La Liga. The two bosses have enjoyed a war of words over the years and it often makes for box-office viewing for us football fans.

These days their managerial rivalry has cooled, although there always seems to be an underlying tension when either manager is discussing their counterpart.

Guardiola has continued to thrive in England with Manchester City, having just won his sixth Premier League title in his eighth season with the Premier League club.

While Mourinho rarely tends to stick around in one place for long. Earlier this year, he lost his job at Roma, following an inconsistent run of results with the Italian side.

We’ve got our fingers crossed that he won’t be out of the game for too long, because football is certainly a better place with the Portuguese boss in it.

When comparing their two managerial records, it is Guardiola who slightly has the edge over Mourinho when it comes to win percentage, goals per game and trophies won.

Of course, context is important when comparing their records as both bosses have been working under different circumstances at each of their clubs.

With that being said, we’ve taken a closer look at each of their managerial records to see how they stack up against one another.

Jose Mourinho

Games: 1133

Won: 701

Drawn: 236

Lost: 196

Points per game: 2.06

Win percentage: 61.87%

Goals: 2163

Goals conceded: 994

Goals per game: 1.91

Goals conceded per game: 0.87

Trophies won: Primeira Liga (x2), Taca de Portugal (x1), Supertaca Candido de Oliveira (x1), UEFA Champions League (x2), UEFA Europa League (x2), UEFA Europa Conference League (x1), Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x1), EFL Cup (x4), FA Community Shield (x2), Serie A (x2), Coppa Italia (x1), Supercoppa Italiana (x1), La Liga (x1), Copa del Rey (x1), Supercopa de Espana (x1).

Pep Guardiola

Games: 921

Won: 671

Drawn: 143

Lost: 107

Points per game: 2.34

Win percentage: 72.86%

Goals: 2276

Goals conceded: 716

Goals per game: 2.47

Goals conceded per game: 0.77

Trophies won: La Liga (x3), Copa del Rey (x2), Supercopa de Espana (x3), UEFA Champions League (x3), UEFA Super Cup (x3), FIFA Club World Cup (x4), Bundesliga (x3), DFB-Pokal (x2), Premier League (x6), FA Cup (x2), EFL Cup (x4), FA Community Sheild (x2).

READ NEXT: How much each of Jose Mourinho’s clubs paid to get rid of him

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Jose Mourinho’s 35 most-used players throughout his career?