The Premier League table over the course of Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s time as Liverpool boss has now come to it’s conclusion, bringing an end to an absolutely remarkable eight-and-a-half year spell as their manager.

The German coach revolutionised the way that Liverpool play, instilling a hard-running, quick-transition style of football. Coming from the modern school of German gegenpressers, he turned Liverpool into one of the most exciting teams on the planet.

He has doubtless been helped by a very successful transfer strategy that has seen the Reds recruit world-class talent like Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk to name but a few.

But without Klopp, the project would be missing its most crucial ingredient, the man that adds that drive and vision Liverpool so badly needed before he arrived.

The first major trophy Klopp won with Liverpool was the Champions League, overcoming Tottenham in the final in Madrid in 2019.

But the Premier League title that followed in 2020 was perhaps even more special and impressive.

Liverpool were utterly relentless, which was necessary to fight off a Manchester City team that was assembled at greater expense than Liverpool’s group.

When they secured that title – the club’s first in 30 years – legendary Liverpool player-turned-manager Kenny Dalglish told BT Sport: “Jurgen Klopp – it’s all about him. He takes the credit!

“It’s been very positive all the way. He’s been fantastic – he epitomises everything about this club. He truly deserves it.

“When he came in, it was a fantastic coup. When he came in, he was unbelievable. Brendan [Rodgers] was a little unlucky. But it’s not a one-off. They’ve been at it, around about it, for a few years. Onwards and upwards.

“Last year they were a point out, this year they’ve only lost once. It’s truly deserved.”

Under Klopp, Liverpool have since completed the set, just falling short of the quadruple in 2021-22 but adding the League Cup and FA Cup to the Champions League, Premier League and Club World Cup.

The Reds took a considerable backwards step last year, enduring the worst full season of Klopp’s tenure by finishing outside the top four and failing to qualify for the Champions League. But he’s since done an excellent job to turn their fortunes back around after rebuilding their midfield in the summer.

There were certainly plenty of creases to iron out when he came in eight years ago, with players to move on and, in particular, a defence to reform. There have been notable peaks and troughs over the course of his eight-and-a-half year tenure. So does his record look over the course of his entire time at the helm?

To find out, we’ve collated the Premier League table since the German’s very first game in charge on October 17, 2015.

Liverpool might not be top, but it still makes pleasant reading for Reds.

Note: We’ve only included the 9 teams who’ve stayed in the Premier League for the duration of the time Klopp has been at the club. All teams have played 344 games.

1. Manchester City – 764 points

2. Liverpool – 705 points

3. Arsenal – 622 points

4. Tottenham – 609 points

5. Manchester United – 599 points

6. Chelsea – 591 points

7. West Ham – 439 points

8. Everton – 429 points

9. Crystal Palace – 390 points