Karim Benzema’s next club: Arsenal & Man Utd among 5 potential destinations for unsettled star

Karim Benzema is already being linked with a move away from Al-Ittihad and several huge clubs from around Europe are sniffing around the former Real Madrid star.

Despite scoring 15 goals across all competitions, all is not well for Benzema in Saudi Arabia. The 36-year-old has been part of an Al-Ittihad side who have fallen well below expectations and currently sit seventh in the league.

Benzema has been omitted from Al-Ittihad’s upcoming training camp in Dubai and there already seems to be tension between the forward and new head coach Marcelo Gallardo.

The speculation surrounding his long-term future is now rife. We’ve found five potential destinations for the out of favour star.

Arsenal

According to our friends over at TEAMtalk, Arsenal are considering making a move for Benzema on a short-term loan deal.

It’s no secret that the Gunners are after a new talisman as the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah haven’t exactly been pulling up many trees of late.

Of course, Benzema isn’t your typical Arsenal signing as Mikel Arteta tends to target up-and-coming players who can easily slot into his energetic forward line.

But Benzema might be too good of an opportunity to pass up. Especially as the kind of stop-gap solution they’re currently crying out for.

Manchester United

From Edinson Cavani to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Red Devils absolutely love taking a punt on an ageing striker and Benzema fits that mould to a tee.

Rasmus Hojlund is still finding his feet at Old Trafford and who better to learn from than a former Ballon d’Or winner?

Spanish outlet Marca claim that United are keeping tabs on the 36-year-old, although contrary reports from The Mirror have claimed this is not the case. Watch this space.

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are in desperate need of a new frontman and it’s no surprise that they have been mentioned in the Benzema conversation.

Chelsea have been guilty of underperforming their xG by 7.6 goals this season which is the most of any Premier League side.

Benzema would be a quick fix to this problem and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited about a potential Benzema and Cole Palmer link-up.

The Daily Telegraph have claimed that Chelsea have been looking at Benzema, along with Al-Ahli forward Roberto Firmino.

Real Madrid

While there has been some talk of a reunion with Real Madrid, Marca have confirmed that the door is firmly shut by his former employers.

The French forward is Real Madrid’s second all-time top goalscorer with 354 strikes, but it would appear as if they are not willing to take him back at this stage.

PSG

The French champions would be interested in taking Benzema on a short-term deal according to HITC. With neither Goncalo Ramos nor Randal Kolo Muani setting the world alight so far, you can understand why they would be interested.

A potential forward trio of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Benzema would be plenty of fun to be fair. PSG are also one of the few clubs who could afford Benzema’s sky-high wages.

