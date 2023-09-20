10 times Laura Woods was a national treasure: Glastonbury, pranking Agbonlahor…

Laura Woods has established a reputation as one of the finest sports broadcasters in the business – & has become a national treasure in the process if these 10 moments are anything to go by.

Woods’ time at talkSPORT saw the presenter win multiple awards for her coverage, including Best Speech Breakfast Show at the ARIAS in 2021.

After impressing on the commercial station, as well as her time with ITV and Sky, Woods has now taken over from Jake Humphrey at the newly-rebranded TNT Sports for their Champions League coverage.

We’ve identified 10 moments that show why the presenter is a national treasure.

Glastonbury

After partying the weekend away at Glastonbury in June 2023, Woods was unable to present Monday morning’s breakfast programme on talkSPORT.

“What happened to Laura Woods? Has she pulled an Alan Brazil here? What’s going on?” Piers Morgan told talkSPORT Breakfast after it was revealed Woods would not be making an appearance.

“The last thing I see is Laura Woods is on the lash at Glastonbury and the next thing I discover, no offence to you two, but I was looking forward to a nice little chat with Laura this morning and discover she is not there.”

Throwing a sickie to nurse a hangover AND to avoid Piers Morgan? Truly a woman of the people.

Bodying phone-in callers

With the best will in the world, your average talkSPORT caller possesses neither the wisdom of a Buddha nor the patience of a monk.

While the station actively courts this audience, dealing with such callers on a daily basis must be extremely tiring. So credit to Woods for giving this particular gobsh*te a taste of their own medicine.

Spurs fan: “You #AFC lot are so cringe!” 🤢 Laura: “All I can hear is, ‘waaa waaa!’ Lovely speaking you, enjoy your miserable season.” This #THFC fan v Laura Woods is iconic. 🔥 Some top level s***housery here 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TfBxN8nQD5 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 6, 2023

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

The standard Brit’s reaction to being told they’re physically attractive usually involves a mix of minor embarrassment, flustered responses and weak attempts at playing it cool.

And Woods’ response to Loftus-Cheek proves that she’s truly one of us.

𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮: “We are asking everyone who their celebrity crush is… so, who is yours?” 𝗥𝘂𝗯𝗲𝗻: “Ermm… Laura Woods.” 🤭🤭 Laura Woods certainly wasn’t expecting this answer from #CFC’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek! pic.twitter.com/N2Ry1dXMhf — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 29, 2023

Prankster

Agbonlahor was stitched up like a kipper in a bodybag here, failing to do his own research and believing I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott had actually appeared on Strictly Come Dancing because Woods told him so.

𝗚𝗮𝗯𝗯𝘆: “You did very well at the dancing!” 𝗝𝗶𝗹𝗹: “Erm well there wasn’t much of that!” Laura Woods stitched up Gabby, telling him @JillScottJS8 won Strictly, not I’m a Celeb. This is cold from Woodsy 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kjZeIV0SeM — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 20, 2023

Rejecting the Celebration Police

One of 2022-23’s defining features was the rise of the Celebration Police, rushing to rule that anything short of a trophy-lifting victory as morally repugnant as players and fans attempted to snatch a modicum of joy from their fleeting existence.

Constable Agbonlahor, second-in-command to Richard Keys, cried foul after Gabriel Martinelli celebrated before tapping the ball into an empty net during Arsenal’s win at Aston Villa in February.

Woods shut him down majestically.

“Emi Martinez loves a bit of ‘housery!” 😅 “When’re you ever gonna get the chance to celebrate a goal before it has gone in?!” 👏 🔴 Laura Woods isn’t having Agbonlahor labelling #AFC’s Martinelli ‘disrespectful’. pic.twitter.com/zzsYiVlxin — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 20, 2023

No time for O’Hara’s nonsense

The practice of ‘banter’, with all of its blokey overtones, can sometimes make you want to sit alone in a darkened room and reject human civilisation until your dying day.

But Woods’ response to Jamie O’Hara’s insistence on bringing Football Twitter discourse to national radio was a masterclass in defusing such nonsense; witty, biting and leaving your opponent a gibbering mess.

🤣 Jamie: "Woodsy, you bottled it! Arsenal finished second in a one horse race!" Laura: "You described #THFC as a Ferrari, you're a Reliant Robin my friend!" Laura Woods & Jamie O'Hara go back and forth after #AFC's #PL title collapse! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/M3z6UVqefs — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 15, 2023

Social embarrassment

This is exactly how we’d react in this situation.

Laura: “He said ‘hi’, & I said ‘who are you?!’” Ally: “Poor Ryan! And he’s here now..” 🤣 Ryan: “You’re off the Xmas card list!” 😥 ⚫️ Laura Woods reveals her awkward encounter with @TaylorR1984 at Wembley.. She wasn’t expecting him to ring up 👀😱 pic.twitter.com/yBMvndbpXe — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 27, 2023

Professional chemistry with Ally McCoist

Listening to Woods and McCoist shoot the breeze in the day’s embryonic hours is the radio equivalent of chicken soup for the soul.

And their genuinely funny reaction to the infamous ‘porno-noise’ prank on the BBC in January 2023 was very ‘Test Match Special’ in its warmness and wit.

😳 Ally: “On ITV we only get a cup of tea… they’re having the time of their life!” 👀 Laura: “Can you explain the sound?” 😅 Ally: “Sadly I’ve never heard that kind of sound in my life!” McCoist and Woods discuss THAT prank on the BBC last night! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0yLbI1poiF — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 18, 2023

Importance of sport

In this interview, Woods nailed the importance of sport and provided the perfect answer to anybody doubting why kicking a ball matters so much to so many people.

“Allow your love for sport to remind you how worthy you are” – @laura_woodsy Absolutely loved this from Laura Woods, all about how sport shaped her life, how it gave her confidence, friends, and her career ❤️ #FEVOxSIA pic.twitter.com/yGA8W0h1l2 — The News Movement (@thenewsmovement) April 27, 2023

Champions League welcome

Rio Ferdinand’s still got it.

