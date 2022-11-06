Liverpool recorded their first away win in the Premier League this season with a vital 2-1 success at Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had lost their two previous league games to struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds United and entered Sunday’s match needing a victory to kickstart their campaign.

But Mohamed Salah was in inspired form as Liverpool took control of the game in the first half. Salah swept home a sharp left-foot finish from Darwin Nunez’s pass after 11 minutes.

He then cashed in on Eric Dier’s misplaced headed back-pass to double Liverpool’s advantage with great composure five minutes before the break.

Spurs pulled a goal back through Harry Kane in the second half and Liverpool had to weather some sustained pressure before their victory was secured.

“I always try to have a good first touch, because it puts me in a better position [to score], and luckily I did that today,” Salah said afterwards. “Hopefully this is a turning point. We don’t like losing but it’s football and we have to accept it. Hopefully, this week will give us more confidence.”

While full-back Andrew Robertson said: “It was a real professional performance in the second half – we dug in and defended excellently. We could have been better on the ball but they were always gonna be more in our faces, and we stood up to that.

“I thought the two centre-backs were unbelievable. First half we played well on the ball, second half we played well off the ball.”

We’ve collected seven amazing stats from Liverpool’s huge victory this afternoon.

– Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 112 Premier League games when they have been leading at half-time.

– Jurgen Klopp’s managerial record against Tottenham reads as follows: DDDWWLDWWWWWWWDDW. He’s only lost once against Spurs since arriving at Anfield in October 2015.

– Salah has 19 goals + assists after 20 games in all competitions this season for Liverpool (14 goals, 5 assists); in his six seasons with the club, only once before has he had more goal involvements after 20 games (28 in 2021-22).

Mo Salah finishes in STYLE! Simply brilliant 👏 pic.twitter.com/wry9oCePBL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2022

– The Egypt international has scored 10+ goals against two clubs in his career; Manchester United and Tottenham.

– Salah was Liverpool’s match-winner and his stats underline his contribution; the 30-year-old enjoyed the most touches in the opposition penalty area (nine) and the highest xG (0.58) alongside his two goals.

– The xG score was Tottenham (1.81) 1-2 (1.24) Liverpool, showing how clinical Liverpool were at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

– Liverpool have won their first away game in the Premier League this season, after only collecting two points from their previous five attempts.

READ MORE: The 11 players who played just one Premier League game for Liverpool

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s XI from Luis Suarez’s debut v Stoke, 2011?