Liverpool recorded an incredible 2-1 comeback victory at Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon when all hope seemed lost for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds fell behind to a first-half Anthony Gordon strike and things worsened soon after captain Virgil van Dijk was dismissed for fouling Alexander Isak.

With Gordon shredding Trent Alexander-Arnold at every opportunity, Liverpool seemed destined for defeat but remained in the game as Newcastle wasted a ton of chances.

And Klopp decided to fight fire with fire, bringing on a string of attacking substitutes and refusing to lie down. One of them, Darwin Nunez, scored two late finishes to stun St James’ Park and secure all three points for Liverpool.

“I feel very happy for the team to be able to help them,” match-winner Nunez told Sky Sports after the game.

“After we went a man down, the team played really well. We work really hard for these moments, and I am happy to score the two goals to help the team.”

“Newcastle could have had it wrapped up, should have had it wrapped up but Liverpool hung on and one and then got better and better,” Pat Nevin said on BBC Radio 5Live as everybody scrambled to make sense of Liverpool’s victory.

“The changes Klopp made were brilliant. He threw on Darwin Nunez and Jota and what he hoped would happen happened.

“But with Newcastle it was about the mentality of knowing they can go and beat a team like Liverpool. They didn’t know, and that’s the difference, Liverpool know they can come back from these positions.”

GOAL!!! NUNEZ STRIKES AGAIN IN INJURY-TIME! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/vBTn788FB1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 27, 2023

We’ve collected together seven amazing stats from Liverpool’s improbable triumph at St James’ Park.

– Virgil van Dijk’s first-half dismissal means Liverpool have had a player red-carded in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since March/April 2015 against Man Utd and Arsenal. They had only had 2 red cards across their previous 139 league matches before this.

– Allison made more saves in a single Premier League match than he has ever done before – seven as Liverpool thwarted Newcastle throughout the second half.

– Nunez’s 81st-minute equaliser meant that Liverpool scored with their first shot on target since Virgil van Dijk’s red card in the 28th minute.

– Mohamed Salah had another impressive afternoon. The Egypt international recorded a 96% pass accuracy, made two key passes and provided the assist for Nunez’s late winner.

– Meanwhile, Nunez had just nine touches after coming off the bench with 20 minutes to play. Unfortunately for Newcastle, two of them resulted in Liverpool winning the game.

– With their late heroics, Liverpool have extended their unbeaten run against Newcastle to 14 matches. They have not lost to them since December 2015.

– Jurgen Klopp is the first manager in Premier League history to win 11 consecutive games against another manager, stretching back to Bournemouth’s 4-3 win over Klopp’s Reds in December 2016.

