Andre & four other players Liverpool have been tipped to sign in January

The January transfer window presents a unique opportunity for clubs to strengthen their squads mid-season and Liverpool have been linked with plenty of stars of late.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have made a good start to the season as they second in the table and only trail Manchester City by a single point. If the Reds do find themselves in a title race, the January window could prove critical to their title chances.

We’ve taken a closer look at the players Liverpool have been linked with of late that could be on the move to Anfield in January.

Andre

Liverpool overhauled their midfield in January, but they could still do with an extra defensive midfielder. Reports have suggested that Fluminense would be willing to accept an offer of around £30million for Andre, who has been linked with Liverpool since the summer.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool appreciate the player, although they are not actively working on the deal at this stage.

“For Liverpool, he remains a player who is appreciated, but he’s not a priority,” Romano said on Kick. “He’s a player Liverpool know very well because they wanted to sign him in August, but it’s not something that’s happening right now and there are other clubs in the race for Andre.”

Given the sort of player Andre is, we can totally see why Klopp likes him.

Nico Williams

Several Premier League sides have been linked with the Athletic Bilbao youngster from Aston Villa to Man City. However, it is Liverpool who are leading the race to land his signature according to AS.

Williams has enjoyed a productive start to the new campaign in La Liga with six goal contributions in 10 matches. Williams’ agent, Felix Tainta, recently dropped a hint over the 21-year-old’s future.

“His contract will expire in June. We should not forget that situation,” Tainta told El Correo. “Athletic know what Nico wants since long time but there’s still no formal bid on the table to sign [a] new deal. We’re still waiting.”

Goncalo Inacio

Liverpool are also seemingly in the market for another defensive option and Inacio seems to be a player of interest. Manchester United were reportedly sniffing around the Sporting defender in the summer, but a deal didn’t materialise in the end.

In October, The Mirror confirmed that Liverpool had sent scouts to watch the player as they weigh up whether or not to make a move. A January deal could be on the cards, although Sporting would reportedly prefer to do a deal in the summer.

Assan Ouedraogo

Schalke have produced some top talents over the years and Ouedraogo seems to be their next start in the making. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder is enjoying a breakthrough season and has already been linked with some of Europe’s top clubs.

Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Liverpool are among the clubs monitoring Ouedraogo’s situation and he has stated how much the youngster could cost.

“Liverpool and especially Jurgen Klopp is monitoring the development of Assan Ouedraogo,” the Sky Deutschland reporter explained.

“The 17 y/o versatile midfielder from Schalke has a release clause in 2024. Clubs from abroad have to pay around €20million.”

Youssoufa Moukoko

Liverpool have been linked with the Borussia Dortmund forward for some time and they have recently been handed a boost in their pursuit of the 19-year-old.

According to Bild, Dortmund are open to selling the youngster for “a decent transfer fee”. All seven of Moukoko’s Bundesliga appearances have come from the bench this season and the teenager seems to be open to a January move.

