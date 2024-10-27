Comparing Mo Salah’s Liverpool record to Thierry Henry’s at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is considered by many to be the greatest Premier League player of all time – but Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has arguably reached a similar level in recent years.

Salah is now in his eighth campaign with Liverpool and he’s only 16 appearances shy from matching the number of games Henry played for Arsenal.

During that time, their records in terms of goals and assists are actually remarkably similar. Henry got his hands on three Premier League Golden Boot awards during his time in England and Salah currently has three to his name.

When taking their Premier League scoring numbers into consideration, Salah is now only 13 goals away from matching the Frenchman’s tally of 175 goals.

“He will have an eye on Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard by the end of this season,” Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports while discussing Salah’s goalscoring numbers.

“I think stats like this are one of the biggest reasons why Mo Salah will sign a new contract at Liverpool.

“Of course they will be talking about money and length of contract but I think these are the things that really get the juices flowing for Salah.

“He breaks all the records at Liverpool but getting as far as he can up those lists are a big part of his focus as a player. I’m not saying he’s selfish, he’s obviously a great team player.”

Henry himself has often spoken about Salah in glowing terms and he’ll surely be aware that the Egyptian forward is currently chasing down his records.

To put into context just how similar their records are, Salah averages a goal every 133.7 minutes for Liverpool, whereas Henry averaged a goal every 133.8 minutes in an Arsenal shirt.

Here’s how Salah’s record at Liverpool and Henry’s record at Arsenal compare when you break them down.

Mohamed Salah

Games: 361

Starts: 328

Sub Appearances: 33

Goals: 218

Assists: 96



Penalties scored: 35

Minutes per goal: 133.7

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 159.3

Minutes per goal or assist: 92.8

Trophies Won: 1 x Premier League (2019-20), 1 x Champions League (2018-19), 1 x League Cup (2021-22), 1 x UEFA Super Cup (2019), 1 x FIFA Club World Cup (2019), 1 x FA Cup (2021-22) 1 x Community Shield (2022-23)

Individual Awards: 2 x PFA Players’ Player of the Year (2017–18, 2021-22), 2 x FWA Footballer of the Year (2017-18, 2021-22), 1 x Premier League Player of the Season (2017–18), 3 x Premier League Golden Boot (2017–18, 2018–19, 2021-22), 1 x FIFA Puskas Award (2018)

Thierry Henry

Games: 377

Starts: 337

Sub Appearances: 40

Goals: 228

Assists: 106

Penalties scored: 26

Minutes per goal: 133.8

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 151.1

Minutes per goal or assist: 91.4

Trophies Won: 2 x Premier League titles (2001-02, 2003-04), 2 x FA Cup (2001-02, 2002-03), 2 x Community Shield (2002, 2004)

Individual Awards: 2 x European Golden Shoe (2003–04, 2004–05), 2 x PFA Players’ Player of the Year (2002–03, 2003–04), 3 x FWA Player of the Season (2002–03, 2003–04, 2005–06), 2 x Premier League Player of the Season (2003–04, 2005–06), 4 x Premier League Golden Boot (2001–02, 2003–04, 2004–05, 2005–06)