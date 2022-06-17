The 7 Scottish players to play for Liverpool in the Premier League era

Liverpool have signed Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay and he isn’t the first player from north of Hadrian’s Wall to turn out for the Reds.

Club legends like Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen and Graeme Souness were proud Scots, along with legendary manager Bill Shankly, and there’s always been something quite emotive about the connection between Liverpool and their Scottish players.

While the Premier League era has seen players from all over the globe ply their trade in England, coinciding with a downturn for the Scotland national team, there’s still been a healthy number of Scottish players that have turned out at Anfield.

Here are the other seven Scots that have played for Liverpool in the Premier League era.

Andy Robertson

An Anfield legend.

Tony Gallacher

Liverpool beat off competition from Manchester United and Stoke for Gallacher in January 2018 but the promising young talent didn’t make a Premier League appearance for the Reds.

In fact, the signing from Falkirk only played once for Liverpool in that weird 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup while the first-team squad were competing in the Club World Cup.

After a brief loan spell with Toronto, Gallacher moved to St Mirren on a permanent basis at the start of 2022.

Charlie Adam

After signing Andy Carroll to score goals, and Stewart Downing to provide the crosses for Carroll, Liverpool needed a player to supply the bullets in midfield for their sure-thing duo.

Step forward, Adam. Fresh from a superlative season for Blackpool, Adam was snapped up from Kenny Dalglish and Liverpool fans got all sentimental about the prospect of a balding Scot patrolling their midfield.

But reality didn’t match the fantasy; Adam lasted a single season on Merseyside before being bundled off to Stoke.

His time at Liverpool is probably best remembered for Oliver Holt infamously tweeting: “Aguero will be the highest-profile signing of the summer so far if it happens, still think Charlie Adam to Liverpool could be best though.”

In 2012, Adam said: “I played in the Premier League for Blackpool and earned the right to go to a club like Liverpool.

“My time there was up and down. I created a lot of goals [Adam recorded the most Liverpool assists during the 2011-12 season] but the biggest disappointment was that I never scored enough.”

Danny Wilson

Liverpool signed 18-year-old Wilson in the summer of 2010 from Rangers, with plenty backing him to become one of the best defenders of his generation.

But, after two appearances for the Reds, five caps for Scotland, two loan spells in the Championship and two and a half years with Hearts, Rangers is where Wilson would return.

However, in 2018, he was sold against his wishes and moved on to MLS with Colorado Rapids.

“I always enjoyed the intensity of Rangers, everything that came with it. Aye, we weren’t having a great time but I didn’t want to leave,” Wilson told the Daily Mail in 2020. “The people in charge at the time thought otherwise. I wanted to stay but it wasn’t to be.”

Gary McAllister

Despite not joining Liverpool until he was 35, McAllister only needed two seasons to become a club legend.

Many fans doubted the wisdom of signing a player of this age, with even Steven Gerrard expressing some scepticism about the transfer, but McAllister was instrumental to Liverpool’s 2001 treble-winning side.

The Scot said: “I was very aware of the negativity. The editor of a local fanzine said that if I played more than 10 matches he’d show his bare arse in Woolworths.”

A 44-yard free-kick to win a Merseyside derby against Everton in the last minute, a penalty to beat Barcelona in the UEFA Cup semi-final and an FA Cup final assist later, McAllister had proven everybody wrong.

🗣 McAllisterrrr, oh it’s unbelievable!!” On This Day in 2001, we beat Everton 3-2 as Gary McAllister scored this last minute free-kick 🎯 #LFC pic.twitter.com/8oXb2DFRfQ — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) April 16, 2020

Dominic Matteo

Matteo’s time at Liverpool had its ups and downs, but is remembered fondly by those of a Reds persuasion.

More than 150 appearances followed after his debut in 1993, with Matteo playing in a variety of positions for Liverpool and generally never letting anybody down.

He moved on to Leeds in 2000, becoming a cult hero after scoring the winner against AC Milan at San Siro, before winding down his career at Blackburn and Stoke.

Don Hutchison

Hutchison was a trainee at Hartlepool United in 1990 and had caught the eye of Liverpool scouts when they paid the North East outfit £175,000 for the midfielder.

The slight-of-build midfielder had talent but, in four years at Anfield, only made 45 league appearances and scored just seven goals. His form was erratic too, excellent at times, he would then disappear from games.

The Scot also developed a reputation as a party animal and, in a 1999 interview, admitted: “I couldn’t cope with it at the time. I was just a kid.

“I had to move away and it took that experience to realise what I could lose in football if I didn’t get my head together and knuckle down.”

He showcased his talents for Everton, Sunderland and West Ham but there was always a sense of unfulfilled potential about Hutchison.

