Liverpool are making a serious attempt at qualifying for next season’s Champions League, something that would have appeared unlikely even a month ago – and we’ve identified eight stats that prove Jurgen Klopp’s side are brilliant once more.

The Reds have spent much of the 2022-23 season toiling in mid-table as inconsistency bedevilled Klopp’s attempts at replicating last year’s title charge.

But, ever since their 4-1 defeat at Manchester City at the start of April, Liverpool have been in inspired form as they look to overhaul Newcastle and Manchester United to ensure Champions League football returns to Anfield in the autumn.

“Six games ago nobody would have thought we would be here,” Klopp told BBC Sport after beating Brentford 1-0.

“We cannot do more than win football games. If Manchester United play their games in the way they want they will be seven points away and that will be really difficult to catch.

“We have to make sure we finish the situation in the best possible way.”

United have suffered back-to-back defeats against Brighton and West Ham, increasing the hope that Liverpool can finish above their fierce rivals.

“Maybe it’s a bit too late but better late than never,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“Imagine if [Man Utd slipped up]. I don’t think they will but imagine if they did and we weren’t there. We would really regret that. If United win their two games in hand, then they are seven points away and it’s pretty much done.

“We know that. Brighton, if they win all their games in hand which is absolutely possible they are above us. It’s an interesting period. We have to make sure we keep the teams behind us, behind us because they are coming.

“Nothing is decided and that’s good.”

Regardless of where they finish, we’ve identified eight stats that show Liverpool are well and truly back.

– Since Arsenal came to Anfield on April 9, no player in the Premier League has contributed more assists than Trent Alexander-Arnold’s six.

– Alexander-Arnold has also created more chances, made more passes in the opposition half, recorded more penalty box entries, won more possession and made more touches than any other player since the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

– Liverpool have now won six successive Premier League games, with each of the last five being by exactly one goal – they’re the first side in the competition to win five in a row by a single goal since Birmingham in December 2009.

– With his match-winning strikes against Fulham and Brentford, Mohamed Salah has become the first player in Liverpool’s 131-year history to score in nine consecutive games at Anfield.

– And, after keeping Fulham and Brentford scoreless, Alisson has now recorded 100 clean sheets in 229 Liverpool appearances. Their improved defensive record over recent weeks will be crucial in the run-in.

– Virgil van Dijk made 10 clearances in the win over Brentford, the most by a Liverpool player in a Premier League game since Joe Gomez against Southampton in February 2020. After struggling for form this year, Van Dijk is back to his imperious best.

– No team has ever beaten Liverpool both home and away in a single Premier League campaign since Jurgen Klopp took charge. This run was assured by recent positive results against Arsenal, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

– Liverpool are now unbeaten in each of their last 12 Premier League games in the month of May; if they can maintain that kind of form, then Champions League qualification is a real possibility.

