Liverpool kept themselves in the race for Champions League qualification with a bonkers 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side went into the game knowing that three points were vital after wins for Manchester United and Newcastle earlier in the day.

And Liverpool tore into Spurs from the first whistle; goals from Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz in the first five minutes gave the Reds an early lead.

When Mohamed Salah converted a penalty to give Liverpool a 3-0 advantage after 15 minutes, the game looked done, but Harry Kane pulled one back for Spurs after Virgil van Dijk was sat down by Ivan Perisic.

Tottenham hit the woodwork twice early in the second half, but the game looked like petering out until Son Heung-min narrowed the scores to 3-2.

The commencement of injury time was the cue for bedlam; Richarlison came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal for Spurs and make the scoreline a jaw-dropping 3-3.

Spurs fans in the Anfield Road stand were busy celebrating an unlikely point when Lucas Moura played a perfect through-ball to Diogo Jota in his own penalty area. Jota slotted the ball home to break Spurs’ hearts.

Klopp celebrated the winner by lambasting the fourth official, receiving a yellow card and pulling a hamstring on an afternoon of completely normal Barclays that leaves Liverpool fifth, five points clear of Spurs but four behind Manchester United and still outsiders to qualify for the Champions League.

“Crazy,” Trent Alexander-Arnold said afterwards. “What a game. It was a fantastic end to the game, stuff that you want to see to be honest. It wasn’t so much relief [when Jota scored], just celebration. You go from disappointment to sheer joy in a couple of minutes.

“We were all over them in the first 15 minutes. That was our gameplan. But there’s a lot of stuff we need to learn. We can’t be almost drawing 3-3 when we’re 3-0 up; that’s not what top sides do.

“It’s not just my position that has changed, it’s everyone’s. There are still things to learn but we’re enjoying our football. We need to see it through to the end of the season.”

And we’ve collected nine stats from an afternoon that nobody at Anfield is likely to forget for the foreseeable.

– Alexander-Arnold is the first player to provide an assist in five consecutive Premier League games since Mohamed Salah in November 2021. Only Cesc Fabregas and Mesut Ozil have ever achieved six in a row.

– The full-back is also the first player in Premier League history to provide an assist in five consecutive games twice.

– Salah is the first Liverpool player to score in seven consecutive home games (Everton, Real Madrid, Wolves, Manchester United, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham) since Luis Suarez in 2014.

– The Egypt international has now scored 184 goals in his 300 appearances for Liverpool, leapfrogging Robbie Fowler (183 in 369 games) into sixth in the club’s all-time top scorers.

– Diogo Jota’s goal against Spurs was Liverpool’s first shot on target since taking a 3-0 lead in the 15th minute.

– There were just 99 seconds between Richarlison equalising for Spurs and Jota scoring the winning goal to make it 4-3 to Liverpool. It’s safe to say any joy in the away end at Anfield was short-lived.

– Jota has scored or assisted 6 goals in his last 4 Premier League games, making him one of the form players in the division.

– Cody Gakpo had another impressive game on Sunday. The Netherlands forward won four ground duels, completed two dribbles and created one goal for Salah in a display that made him a constant irritant for the Spurs defence.

– Lucas Moura has provided more Premier League assists for Liverpool this season (1) than he has for Spurs (0).

– Harry Kane is the first player to score in four consecutive Premier League away games without winning a single one since Steven Fletcher in 2012.

