The 7 Liverpool youth teamers released in summer 2023 & how they’ve fared since

Liverpool have produced some of the biggest legends in English football history, but there are countless more footballers who fail to make the grade at the club.

While every youngster that rises through the ranks at Anfield will dream of becoming the next Steven Gerrard or Trent Alexander-Arnold, the harsh realities of modern football mean the majority will have to make their reputations elsewhere.

We’ve done some digging to investigate what’s become of the seven youth teamers that Liverpool released last summer.

Liam Hughes

Hughes remains without a club after leaving Anfield over the summer.

The former academy goalkeeper, who has made two appearances for Northern Ireland’s under-21 side, was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s Premier League victory over Sheffield United in 2021 but didn’t make it onto the pitch for the Reds.

Jack Bearne

Bearne swapped Liverpool’s academy ranks for Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship and has been predominantly used off the bench at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

The winger made his one and only senior appearance for the club in a 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the League Cup, a match played 24 hours before Liverpool’s first-teamers played at the Club World Cup.

Charlie Hayes-Green

Hayes-Green joined Bolton in June after his 12-year association with Liverpool came to an end.

The defender is naturally dominant in the air, measured in his approach while seemingly more of a safe passer, qualities that make him ideally suited for League One football.

He’s made 16 appearances in the U18 Premier League and one appearance for the senior side in the EFL Trophy.

Oscar Kelly

Kelly is the second goalkeeper on this list who hasn’t found a club since leaving Liverpool in July. Was it something they said?

Fidel O’Rourke

O’Rourke spent the first half of the campaign with Caernarfon Town, scoring seven goals in his 10 appearances for the JD Cymru Premier side before being recalled by the Reds in January.

The striker then had a brief spell at Halifax, making 10 appearances without scoring, before being released by Liverpool in June. He’s currently unattached.

Iwan Roberts

Roberts joined the Youth setup at Liverpool in 2018 at U13’s level and has impressed in his development through the age groups.

The youngster was on trial with Burnley in late 2022, having impressed during the first few months of the season, but a move never materialised and he was released by Liverpool last summer.

He’s since joined Cymru Premier side Bala Town and has registered one goal and one assist in 12 appearances to date.

Oludare Olufunwa

“I spoke to my coach from Liverpool and other people around me and decided that St Johnstone was going to be best for me,” Olufunwa said about his departure from the club this summer.

“Although I was in a position where I had footballing opportunities, the club still looked at other aspects of my life such as skills I had or what other career paths I would choose.

“It probably wasn’t what I wanted to hear at the time but looking back it’s something they have to do, and I really appreciate that they did.”

The defender has made five appearances so far this season, as St Johnstone sit 11th in the Scottish Premiership.

“I’ve started the season with some good performances so for me it’s about carrying that on and playing as much as I can,” Olufunwa said.

“I’m at a really good club with great players so as a team the aim is to finish as high up in the table as possible.”

