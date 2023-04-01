Manchester United have been represented by some rubbish players over the years, but a select few of those number managed to endear themselves to the supporters anyway.

Forget the likes of John O’Shea or Phil Neville, who represented United with distinction for years despite never once scoring from the halfway line. We’re talking about the footballers of substandard quality that still left a significant impression.

Here are five players who probably weren’t of sufficient standard for United, but captured our hearts anyway.

Wout Weghorst

From his heroic inability to score goals to his moonlighting as the best No. 10 since Lionel Messi’s days at Barcelona, Weghorst has become something of an icon since arriving on loan in January…

READ: “I love Wout Weghorst” 7 of the best quotes on Man Utd’s frontman

Donny van de Beek

As part of the Ajax team that reached the Champions League semi-final in 2019, there was much excitement amongst United fans when Van de Beek arrived in Manchester one year later.

It hasn’t turned out that way; the midfielder has fossilised on the bench under a succession of managers and suffered the indignity of being loaned out to Everton last season.

But there’s still something endearing about Van de Beek, whether it’s his puppyish sadness on the touchline or legion of Twitter followers crying after he’s substituted during a Europa League tie.

For his sake, we hope he finds a club that cherishes him soon.

Bebe

Do we have to justify ourselves here? Seriously? How can you not love Bebe?

READ: Recalling when Sir Alex Ferguson broke his own rules to sign Bebe

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Mkhitaryan was useless at Old Trafford, perhaps only signed by Jose Mourinho as a starter before devouring Luke Shaw, and was part of the infamous swap deal that bought Alexis Sanchez to the club.

But we have a real soft spot for the Armenia international. Capable of enlivening the dullest of matches – and there were plenty of those under Mourinho – with a swish of his feet, Mkhitaryan still managed to score one of the best goals ever seen at the Stretford End…

Henrikh Mkhitaryan vs Sunderland (2016) 💥 pic.twitter.com/pVlF6tdD51 — GGMU (@WhatAGoalManUtd) August 12, 2022

Karel Poborsky

Signed after that scoop lob at Euro ’96, Poborksy’s flowing locks were never seen speeding down the wing at United as he did for the Czech Republic.

But the biggest death knell in his Old Trafford career was the emergence of David Beckham as one of the best wingers ever produced in Britain.

Still, at least Beckham didn’t have a monopoly on looking achingly cool.

READ: How Euro 96 helped two Czech mates to Liverpool and Man Utd

READ NEXT: Nine players Fergie decided not to sign for Man Utd: Silva, Lampard, Ribery…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Sir Alex Ferguson’s 30 most-used players at Man Utd?