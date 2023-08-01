Ranking every Man Utd player by how much they earn in 2023-24

Manchester United boast some of the highest-paid players in world football, but which members of Erik ten Hag’s squad take home the most? We’ve crunched the numbers to find out…

The Glazer family are looking to sell the club, but few could argue they haven’t spent enough in recent years. Instead, questions can be asked about how efficiently and effectively United’s owners have used those funds to build a side capable of challenging Manchester City.

And manager Erik ten Hag has spoken about the need to continue raising standards at Old Trafford following their third-place finish last season.

“I think the levels all across increased (at an) immense (level) and that was necessary,” Ten Hag said, reflecting on his first year in charge.

“But, still, we are not there where we want to be and we have to raise the bar, so we have to go to next levels.

“You learn always and I think English football evolves and I think you see nowadays the league is stronger and stronger. When you compare it with three, four years ago, it’s definitely the case.

“Because all the strong players get attracted to the Premier League, all the best managers got attracted to the Premier League, so every time it develops and progresses.

“It’s really a challenge and I’m really looking forward again to go in the season and to get the challenge.”

United have added Mason Mount and Andre Onana to their squad this summer, with Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund expected to follow before the season starts.

It’s said that United’s annual wage bill for the playing staff is £209,680,000, which works out at £4,032,308 per week. But where exactly is all that money going? We’ve taken a closer look at the top earners in Ten Hag’s squad, and which individuals are on comparatively low salaries.

Note: all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet. Coverage may be limited or incomplete.”

Football clubs don’t publically disclose the full wages of their individual players, so these are the best-surmised figures.

And the wages of promising youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Alvaro Fernandez are not listed on the website.

Take a look at how every Manchester United first-teamer compare in terms of their (gross) weekly wages:

=1. Casemiro – £350,000

=1. Jadon Sancho – £350,000

3. Raphael Varane – £340,000

4. Marcus Rashford – £300,000

5. Anthony Martial – £250,000

6. Bruno Fernandes – £240,000

=7. Mason Mount – £200,000

=7. Antony – £200,000

9. Harry Maguire – £190,000

=10. Luke Shaw – £150,000

=10. Christian Eriksen – £150,000

=12. Victor Lindelof – £120,000

=12. Andre Onana – £120,000

=12. Donny van de Beek – £120,000

=12. Fred – £120,000

=12. Lisandro Martinez – £120,000

16. Dean Henderson – £100,000

17. Aaron Wan-Bissaka – £90,000

18. Diogo Dalot – £80,000

19. Tyrell Malacia – £75,000

20. Brandon Williams – £65,000

21. Scott McTominay – £60,000

22. Alejandro Garnacho – £50,000

23. Tom Heaton – £45,000

24. Amad Diallo – £28,846

25. Facundo Pellistri – £20,000

=26. Shola Shoretire – £5,000

=26. Teden Mengi – £5,000

28. Hannibal – £3,462

