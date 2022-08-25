It’s been a busy summer of incomings and outgoings at Manchester United, but there’s still plenty of players that could leave Old Trafford in the final week of the transfer window.

Erik ten Hag has already started shaping his new United squad with the signings of Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez suggesting a move towards a more proactive and possession-based style of football,

It’s also been a summer of outgoings. Fourteen players have left United at the time of writing, including the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani – plus Eric Bailly on loan to Marseille.

Considering the disappointing nature of United’s 2021-22 campaign and slow start to the new season, the churn of players is unlikely to stop before the window closes at the end.

We’ve identified a further six players that could exit the club this summer, ranging from footballing legends to forgotten academy products.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave United after their failure to qualify for the Champions League – but didn’t bank on clubs queuing up to reject his services.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel turned down the opportunity of signing the 37-year-old, while Bayern Munich have released two statements distancing themselves from Ronaldo.

“I love Cristiano Ronaldo, fantastic player but every club has a philosophy and I’m not sure if it would be the right signal for Bayern and Bundesliga if we signed him now,” Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn said in July 2022. “Such a move does not necessarily fit with our ideas.”

Since then, German outlet BILD have suggested that he’d be willing to take a wagecut to play Champions League football with Borussia Dortmund. Napoli have also been mentioned in some quarters, but that’s all gone quiet.

We’re soon approaching something of an impasse, clearly. Ronaldo was left out of Manchester United’s statement-making victory over Liverpool, which tells us how Ten Hag sees the situation. Where he ends up playing his football this season we have absolutely no idea, but time is running out to make something happen.

Phil Jones

He’s been at United long enough to earn a testimonial but we reckon Jones would prefer the opportunity of first-team football elsewhere.

The former England international has endured a difficult time during his 11-year stay at Old Trafford due to injuries and made just five appearances across all competitions last season.

Reports have emerged that former team-mate and new DC United manager Wayne Rooney is keen to take Jones to MLS.

Jones has a year remaining on his current contract and United would only demand a nominal fee for the defender whose weekly wage is said to be £100,000.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

One of Ralf Rangnick’s first moves as interim boss last season was to marginalise Wan-Bissaka and it seems Ten Hag has reached similar conclusions about the right-back; the new United manager has started Dalot as part of his first-choice team in every game so far.

It’s understood that United will listen to offers for Wan-Bissaka and could sign a new right-back before the transfer window closes. There were rumours of a return to Crystal Palace earlier this summer, but nothing has materialised yet.

Still, Wan-Bissaka remains an excellent one-on-one defender so don’t rule out a loan move before the end of the window.

James Garner

Garner shone on loan at Nottingham Forest last term and many hoped he’d push on and push Fred and Scott McTominay for a place in Ten Hag’s first-team this season.

However, the homegrown midfielder hasn’t really got a look in and doesn’t appear to be in the new boss’s plans, especially after the addition of Casemiro.

The Athletic report that Everton are in direct talks with United over striking a deal for the highly-rated 21-year-old. Surprisingly enough, after signing what we’re seemingly obliged to describe as a ‘small army’ of new recruits, Forest don’t appear to be in for Garner – despite him playing a pivotal role in their promotion.

READ: James Garner’s crunching tackle was the perfect symbol of Forest’s ascent

Axel Tuanzebe

Having endured disastrous loan spells at Aston Villa and Napoli last term, Tuanzebe is now back on the market with United keen to offload the 24-year-old.

The defender had previously been tipped for a bright future by former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, especially after shining in a 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago.

But injuries have seen his progress stall and a move away from Old Trafford would appear to suit all parties.

Turkish club Trabzonspor are eyeing up the United academy graduate, according to Turkish publication Fanatik, while Brighton have also registered an interest in Tunazebe.

While there have been no concrete moves yet, the player’s future likely lies away from United.

