7 Cristiano Ronaldo replacements Man United could sign this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to leave Manchester United and, if he goes, United will need to replace him and his goalscoring prowess. Fortunately, there are some enticing alternatives available in this summer’s transfer market.

United’s new boss Erik ten Hag was already prioritising the signing of a centre-forward this summer with Edinson Cavani having left. With Ronaldo potentially on his way out, that need becomes even greater.

Initially, United were in for Darwin Nunez, but they were beaten to the Uruguayan’s signature by old rivals Liverpool. Still, there are plenty of options elsewhere.

We’ve identified seven more forwards linked with a move to United and assessed how they’d fare at Old Trafford.

Gianluca Scamacca

Scamacca has emerged as one of Europe’s breakout stars and is regarded as one of the continent’s best young strikers.

The 23-year-old netted 16 Serie A goals while playing for mid-table Sassuolo last season and has been strongly linked with a Premier League switch.

Scamacca stands at an imposing 6ft 5in, making him an ever-present aerial threat and perfect target man. He’s also a willing runner into channels and is an excellent team player.

Arsenal were rumoured to be interested in the Italy international but they have now opted for Gabriel Jesus and we think Scamacca would fit right in at Old Trafford.

Gianluca Scamacca has just scored another absolute rocket for Sassuolo 🚀 Pick that one out 😳 pic.twitter.com/akmSjHcTIQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 1, 2021

Victor Osimhen

Already frequently linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months, Osimhen would be an eye-catching signing for Ten Hag and United.

The Nigeria international has established a reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting forwards with his dazzling form for Napoli.

Osimhen has notched a respectable 28 goals in his first two seasons in Italy, 18 of which came in 2021-22. Blessed with blistering pace and an ability to run with the ball and take defenders on, he’d be perfectly suited to the English game.

Napoli have qualified for next season’s Champions League, which may make Osimhen think twice about a move to Old Trafford. But the 23-year-old is surely destined for a big move sooner rather than later.

Robert Lewandowski

The outrageously prolific Pole may be put off by the lack of Champions League football on offer at Old Trafford this season, but he wants out of Bayern Munich and Barcelona seemingly don’t have the cash to make that happen.

United do, especially if they get Ronaldo’s wages off the books.

This is a long shot, but if United’s hierarchy could make it happen, Lewandowski would not only replace Ronaldo’s goals but also excel at the link-up play Erik ten Hag expects from his strikers.

Paulo Dybala

Another stellar name, but probably a more realistic option than Lewandowski.

Dybala is a free agent having let his contract with Juventus expire and a report from Sky Sports Italia suggests that with interest from Inter Milan having cooled, the Argentina international is now open to a Premier League switch.

United have apparently made contact with the 28-year-old’s agent and he would be a fascinating acquisition.

While not an out-and-out centre-forward, his movement and ability to combine with his team-mates from a slightly deeper starting position could mean he’s well suited to Ten Hag’s style.

Moussa Dembele

While his name hasn’t been bandied as much as some others, Lyon forward Dembele does reportedly feature on United’s list of transfer targets.

After registering 22 goals and 5 assists in Ligue 1 last term, he’ll be in the club’s thinking as a relatively low-cost depth option if Ronaldo does make his way through the Old Trafford exit.

The 26-year-old striker can also feature on the wing to cover United’s lack of wide players, something that would surely appeal to Ten Hag.

Ivan Toney

Toney might not be the flashiest option available to United but he’d be a canny acquisition.

After scoring 33 goals to help Brentford earn promotion from the Championship in 2020-21, he successfully made the step up to the Premier League last season.

The striker netted 12 goals and grabbed five assists in 33 league appearances as Brentford comfortably avoided relegation.

Boasting a turn of pace and a sense of strength and physicality, Toney has all of the qualities of a modern-day striker. And he’d inject some much-needed energy into United’s frontline.

With United’s signing of Christian Eriksen seemingly set to be completed soon, the signing of Toney would also allow the pair to rekindle the connection that brought Brentford so much joy in the second half of last season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Having missed most of the 2021-22 season with injury, Calvert-Lewin’s excellence over the previous two campaigns has been slightly forgotten.

Under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, the striker scored 13 and 16 league goals respectively and earned himself an England call-up. Strong, good in the air and possessing a brilliant work rate, he was sorely missed by Everton last year.

As a well-rounded striker, it’s no surprise some top clubs are circling Calvert-Lewin and United could do a lot worse than signing the 25-year-old.

