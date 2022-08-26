Comparing Marco Asensio’s stats to Man Utd’s current attacking options

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is still looking to bolster his attacking options in the final days of the summer transfer window – and they’ve now been linked with Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio.

Antony, Ten Hag’s former player at Ajax, is the top target. But the Dutch club are demanding £84.5millon and United have so far refused to meet their asking price.

According to The Telegraph, United have been offered a cheaper alternative as Asensio has been made available for £25million.

Asensio is now in the final year of his contract with Madrid and the Champions League holders would rather secure a transfer fee for him this summer than see him leave on a free next year.

The 26-year-old has played just seven minutes across both of Madrid’s La Liga matches so far this season.

“I do not know what will happen,” Ancelotti told Movistar about Asensio’s situation after the Champions League draw on Thursday. “He is looking at something to see if he can get out.”

Asensio has made 236 appearances for the club since joining from Mallorca in 2014, scoring 49 goals and winning five Champions League titles.

But his career has undoubtedly stalled and United could offer the perfect stage for the Spain international to kickstart his career again. But would he represent an upgrade on the options currently at Ten Hag’s disposal?

We’ve compared Asensio’s La Liga stats for the 2021-22 season with the Premier League stats of United’s attacking midfield and wide forward options over the same period.

Note: Donny van de Beek’s and Anthony Martial’s numbers are from their loan spells at Everton and Sevilla, respectively, owing to the limited number of minutes they played for United last season.

Goals

Marco Asensio – 10

Bruno Fernandes – 10

Marcus Rashford – 4

Jadon Sancho – 3

Anthony Elanga – 2

Christian Eriksen – 1

Donny van de Beek – 1

Anthony Martial – 0

Assists

Bruno Fernandes – 6

Christian Eriksen – 4

Jadon Sancho – 3

Marcus Rashford – 2

Anthony Elanga – 2

Anthony Martial – 1

Marco Asensio – 0

Donny van de Beek – 0

Minutes per goal

Marco Asensio – 172.9

Marcus Rashford – 308.2

Bruno Fernandes – 312

Donny van de Beek – 484

Anthony Elanga – 608.5

Jadon Sancho – 643.6

Christian Eriksen – 938

Anthony Martial – N/A

Minutes per goal or assist

Marco Asensio – 172.9

Christian Eriksen – 187.6

Bruno Fernandes – 195

Marcus Rashford – 205.5

Anthony Elanga – 304.2

Jadon Sancho – 317.3

Donny van de Beek – 484

Anthony Martial – 495

Chances created per 90 minutes

Christian Eriksen – 2.9

Bruno Fernandes – 2.6

Jadon Sancho – 1.9

Marco Asensio – 1.6

Marcus Rashford – 0.7

Anthony Elanga – 0.7

Donny van de Beek – 0.4

Anthony Martial – 0.4

Successful dribbles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Jadon Sancho – 2.2 (55%)

Marcus Rashford – 1.6 (39%)

Marco Asensio – 1.4 (66.6%)

Anthony Martial – 1.3 (44.8%)

Anthony Elanga – 0.8 (34.8%)

Christian Eriksen – 0.8 (50%)

Bruno Fernandes – 0.7 (63.6%)

Donny van de Beek – 0.6 (35.2%)

Passes per 90 minutes (passing accuracy)

Bruno Fernandes – 54.8 (78.3%)

Christian Eriksen – 52.2 (80.9%)

Donny van de Beek – 45.0 (84.7%)

Jadon Sancho – 44.2 (83.5%)

Marco Asensio – 41.7 (87.8%)

Anthony Elanga – 30.5 (78.2%)

Marcus Rashford – 28.7 (76.1%)

Anthony Martial – 27.5 (84.1%)

Shots per 90 minutes (inside penalty area)

Marco Asensio – 3.3 (1.8)

Bruno Fernandes – 2.6 (1.1)

Christian Eriksen – 2.1 (0.5)

Marcus Rashford – 1.6 (1.2)

Anthony Elanga – 1.5 (1.1)

Anthony Martial – 1.3 (0.7)

Jadon Sancho – 1.2 (1.0)

Donny van de Beek – 0.9 (0.2)

