Mauricio Pochettino’s time as PSG manager has come to an end and his record in France doesn’t compare favourably with previous incumbents like Thomas Tuchel and Unai Emery.

After failing to catch Lille in his first half-season in Ligue 1, PSG backed their manager with the signings of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma among others last summer.

And Pochettino led PSG to the Ligue 1 title in his first full season, finishing 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille – the biggest margin of victory in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

But the club’s embarrassing Champions League exit to Real Madrid in the last 16 was a factor in the mutual decision for Pochettino to leave the French capital this summer.

Pochettino had been in charge for 18 months but the club look no closer to securing their European holy grail and his own managerial reputation, forged at Tottenham, has taken a hit in Paris.

Nice head coach Christophe Galtier is thought to be the front-runner to replace Pochettino after Luis Campos replaced Leonardo as sporting director.

And we’ve crunched the numbers to compare Pochettino’s record at PSG with his four immediate predecessors – Tuchel, Emery, Laurent Blanc and Carlo Ancelotti – to see who fared best in one of football’s most demanding jobs.

Mauricio Pochettino

Games: 84

Won: 55

Drawn: 15

Lost: 14

Goals for (per game): 186 (2.21)

Goals against (per game): 78 (0.93)

Clean sheets: 30

Points per game: 2.14

Win rate: 65.5%

Loss rate: 16.6%

Thomas Tuchel

Games: 127

Won: 95

Drawn: 13

Lost: 19

Goals for (per game): 337 (2.65)

Goals against (per game): 103 (0.81)

Clean sheets: 62

Points per game: 2.35

Win rate: 74.8%

Loss rate: 15.0%

Unai Emery

Games: 114

Won: 87

Drawn: 15

Lost: 12

Goals for (per game): 312 (2.74)

Goals against (per game): 92 (0.81)

Clean sheets: 55

Points per game: 2.42

Win rate: 76.3%

Loss rate: 10.5%

Laurent Blanc

Games: 173

Won: 126

Drawn: 31

Lost: 16

Goals for (per game): 391 (2.26)

Goals against (per game): 126 (0.73)

Clean sheets: 78

Points per game: 2.36

Win rate: 72.8%

Loss rate: 12.7%

Carlo Ancelotti

Games: 77

Won: 49

Drawn: 19

Lost: 9

Goals for (per game): 153 (1.99)

Goals against (per game): 64 (0.83)

Clean sheets: 35

Points per game: 2.16

Win rate: 63.6%

Loss rate: 11.7%

