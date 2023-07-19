The 30 most valuable players in MLS: World Cup-winning legend at No. 1…

The list of the 30 most valuable players in Major League Soccer is topped by the legendary Lionel Messi following his move to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023.

Transfermarkt value Messi at €35million, making him the most valuable player in MLS by some distance.

The World Cup winner, who has switched Paris for Miami at the age of 36, was unveiled in front of 20,000 supporters at the club’s stadium and spoke of his desire to achieve great things in America.

“I really want to start training, to compete,” Messi said. “I have the same desire that I always had to compete, to want to win, to help the club continue to grow.

“I am very happy to have chosen to come to play in this city with my family, to choose this project and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it a lot.

“We are going to have a good time and very good things are going to happen.”

Away from Messi, the top 30 is a beguiling mix of blasts from the past, upcoming talents and players that have made their careers in MLS.

Here’s how the top 30 list runs through in full.

1. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, €35million)

2. Thiago Almada (Atlanta United, €20million)

3. Talles Magno (New York City, €15million)

4. Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC, €15million)

5. Taty Castellanos (New York City, €15million)

6. Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles FC, €12million)

7. Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC, €12million)

8. Hany Mukhtar (Nashville, €12million)

9. Facundo Torres (Orlando City, €10million)

10. Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew, €10million)

11. Evander (Portland Timbers, €9million)

12. Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas, €8million)

13. Aaron Boupendza (FC Cincinnati, €8million)

14. Alan Velasco (FC Dallas, €8million)

15. Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy, €8million)

16. Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC, €8million)

17. Emmanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United, €7.5million)

18. Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati, €7million)

19. Lucas Zelarayan (Colmbus Crew, €7million)

20. Martin Ojeda (Orlando City, €6.5million)

21. Stipe Biuk (Los Angeles FC, €6.5million)

22. Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps, €6.5million)

23. Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders, €6million)

24. Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls, €6million)

25. Efrain Alvarez (LA Galaxy, €6million)

26. Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union, €6million)

27. Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC, €6million)

28. Enzo Copetti (Charlotte FC, €6million)

29. Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders, €5.5million)

30. Carles Gil (New England Revolution, €5.5million)

