Modern football stadiums are beacons of cutting-edge design and futuristic technology, but we can’t help feeling nostalgic about some of the iconic arenas that are sadly no longer with us.

Everton departing Goodison Park after over 130 years is the latest tear-jerker, with the ground set to be downsized before becoming the home of the club’s women’s team.

It has got us thinking about these iconic stadiums that are sadly no longer with us.

Vicente Calderon

The former home of Atletico Madrid hosted World Cup matches, Michael Jackson concerts and had a dual carriageway passing directly under one of its stands.

An imposing Spanish bowl, Atleti won five La Liga titles and seven Copa del Reys during their 51 years at the Calderon before moving across the city to the Metropolitano.

Like many of the other stadiums on the list, the land where this magnificent construction once stood has been developed into housing and shopping centres.

Old Wembley Stadium

The stadium Pele once called the ‘cathedral of football’ was a dump by the time of its 2003 demolition, but remains iconic to generations of football supporters.

While the rebuilt Wembley is massive, it holds little of its predecessor’s charm. They could’ve at least kept the towers…

Stadio delle Apli

Built for Italia ’90, the Delle Alpi was universally despised for its poor design and atmosphere that made the moon seem like La Bombaonera.

Both Juventus and Torino moved out within 20 years, but it does bring back nostalgic memories of Champions League nights on ITV with Clive Tyldesley and Ron Atkinson.

Highbury

Arsenal Stadium, colloquially referred to as ‘Highbury’ and home to Arsenal between 1913 and 2006, is without a doubt one of the most iconic stadiums in English football history.

While some criticised Highbury’s lack of atmosphere, many more were drawn to the grandeur seeping out of every pore of its bricks, mortar and marble.

And Arsenal still haven’t won the league since they left.

White Hart Lane

It’s amazing that Tottenham played at White Hart Lane for 118 years without anybody pining for a cheese room.

Estadi de Sarria

One of the best football matches of all time, Italy’s win over Brazil at the 1982 World Cup, was staged at Espanyol’s old ground.

Despite being demolished just after the death of Diana (no connection, we think), it retains an immortal place in the history of the sport.

Upton Park

Known for decades as Upton Park, West Ham’s old place was suddenly christened the ‘Boelyn Ground’ during its extended farewell tour in 2015-16.

Always intimidating for opposing sides, especially when the Hammers faithful were in the mood, queuing at Upton Park station after matches was always a hoot.

But the London Stadium cannot compare to it. West Ham fans still mourn their departure from their spiritual home.

Wankdorf Stadium

Stop sniggering at the back. It’s just a name.

The venue of the 1954 World Cup final, where West Germany shocked Ferenc Puskas and Hungary, was iconic due to its towers and charming clock.

It was demolished in 2001 and replaced by the Stadion Wankdorf on the same site.

Estadio das Antas

Demolished and replaced by the Estadio do Dragao on the same site as Portugal prepared to host Euro 2004, Porto’s old stadium was the kind of roofless bowl that just screamed ‘awkward European away day’.

Maine Road

Interestingly, Maine Road still holds the record for the highest attendance for an English club playing at their own stadium when 85,000 fans attended an FA Cup tie between Manchester City and Stoke in 1934.

It’s now been 22 years since City upped sticks and left for the Etihad. Where has the time gone?

Rasunda Stadium

This gorgeous stadium in Stockholm hosted the final of the 1958 World Cup and matches at Euro ’92 before being replaced by a somewhat soulless enormo-dome around 10 years ago.

We’re all poorer for the absence of grounds like this, with their four distinct stands and fans right on top of the pitch.

READ NEXT: Where Man Utd’s ‘New Trafford’ stadium will rank among the biggest stadiums in the world



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 50 biggest football stadiums in Europe?

