The 50 most valuable players in the EFL: Relegated trio dominate list…

The list of the 50 most valuable players in the English Football League is dominated by Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

England international James Ward-Prowse is currently the highest-valued player in the three leagues below England’s top flight, with Transfermarkt valuing the Southampton midfielder at €38million.

Well-known players like Harvey Barnes, Romeo Lavia and Brenden Aaronson also make the top 10, although it remains to be seen whether players from the demoted trio remain with their clubs in their attempt to gain promotion at the first attempt.

Away from Leeds, Leicester and Southampton, the highest-valued player is Watford and Senegal winger Ismalia Sarr at €20million. Alex Scott of Bristol City, who has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, also makes the top 20.

Elsewhere, players from Norwich City (Max Aarons and Gabriel Sara), Swansea City (Ben Cabango), Coventry City (Viktor Gyokeres) and Middlesbrough (Chuba Akpom) make the top 50. No player from League One or League Two managed to break the monopoly of Championship stars.

Here’s how the top 50 list runs through in full.

1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton, €38million)

2. Harvey Barnes (Leicester, €35million)

3. Romeo Lavia (Southampton, €32million)

4. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton, €25million)

5. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester, €25million)

6. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds, €25million)

7. Timothy Castagne (Leicester, €25million)

8. Tino Livramento (Southampton, €25million)

9. Wilfried Ndidi (Leicester, €25million)

10. Jack Harrison (Leeds, €22million)

11. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds, €22million)

12. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton, €22million)

13. Wout Faes (Leicester, €20million)

14. James Justin (Leicester, €20million)

15. Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton, €20million)

16. Illan Meslier (Leeds, €20million)

17. Boubakary Soumare (Leicester, €20million)

18. Che Adams (Southampton, €20million)

19. Ismaila Sarr (Watford, €20million)

20. Alex Scott (Bristol City, €20million)

21. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton, €18million)

22. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester, €18million)

23. Georginio Rutter (Leeds, €18million)

24. Nathan Tella (Southampton, €18million)

25. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds, €18million)

26. Robin Koch (Leeds, €18million)

27. Pascal Struijk (Leeds, €18million)

28. Patson Daka (Leicester, €18million)

29. Tyler Adams (Leeds, €18million)

30. Max Aarons (Norwich, €16million)

31. Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton, €15million)

32. Gavin Bazunu (Southampton, €15million)

33. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds, €15millon)

34. Harry Souttar (Leicester, €15million)

35. Maximilian Wober (Leeds, €14million)

36. Jan Bednarek (Southampton, €14million)

37. Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds, €13million)

38. Ben Cabango (Swansea, €13million)

39. Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry, €13million)

40. Paul Onuachu (Southampton, €13million)

41. Diego Llorente (Leeds, €12million)

42. Gabriel Sara (Norwich, €12million)

43. Jack Clarke (Sunderland, €12million)

44. Josh Sargent (Norwich, €12million)

45. Daniel James (Leeds, €12million)

46. Luke Thomas (Leicester, €12million)

47. Conor Coady (Leicester, €12million)

48. Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough, €12million)

49. Victor Kristiansen (Leicester, €12million)

50. Romain Perraud (Southampton, €12million)

