Newcastle United struck a huge blow to Tottenham’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League with a crushing 6-1 victory at St James’ Park.

Newcastle went into Sunday’s match three points ahead of Spurs as they looked to reach Europe’s premier competition for the first time since 2003.

And Eddie Howe’s side tore into their visitors from the off, taking the lead through Jacob Murphy’s second-minute strike.

Joelinton quickly doubled Newcastle’s lead, before goals from Murphy and two from Alexander Isak made the scoreline an eye-rubbing 5-0 after just 20 minutes of play.

As jokes about government alerts and Tottenham rebounded across Twitter and WhatsApp, Harry Kane pulled an irrelevant goal back for Spurs at the start of the second half.

But Callum Wilson came off the bench to restore Newcastle’s five-goal advantage and complete Spurs’ humiliation – arguably their worst of an increasingly dispiriting season.

For Newcastle, belief amongst the Toon Army that they’ll be travelling to Madrid and Paris next season will have soared after this crushing triumph over a top-four rival.

And we’ve collected 10 jaw-dropping stats from another eventful afternoon of Barclays.

– Joelinton has now scored 5 Premier League goals this season. That’s the most he’s ever scored for Newcastle in a single campaign.

– Jacob Murphy scored as many goals after 8 minutes and 12 seconds against Spurs (2) as he managed in his previous 70 Premier League appearances combined.

– Newcastle became only the sixth side in Premier League history to score three goals within the opening 9 minutes of a Premier League match, and first since Manchester City did so at Burnley 13 years ago this month.

– Eddie Howe’s side took a 5-0 lead within 21 minutes, the second-earliest a side has done so in Premier League history, after Manchester City did so in 18 minutes against Watford in September 2019.

– Hugo Lloris saved Newcastle’s first shot on target in the first 60 seconds of the game. The next five all resulted in goals.

🗣️ "All I've been thinking of first half is…how am I unemployed?" Danny Rose is NOT impressed! 😤😅 pic.twitter.com/6LN8kHB63I — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 23, 2023

– Alexander Isak has now scored 7 goals in his last 7 Premier League appearances for Newcastle. After displacing Callum Wilson in the starting XI, the Sweden international is now living up to his esteemed reputation.

– Isak is averaging a goal once every 97.2 minutes in the Premier League this season, having scored 10 goals in 972 minutes. Only Erling Haaland can boast a better rate.

ISAK!!! IT'S FOUR… WAIT IT'S FIVE!!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/mYAW10DNeB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 23, 2023

– Harry Kane completed 100% of his passes in the first half against Newcastle, but 31% of them were from kick-off.

– For the first time ever, Newcastle have three different players with 10 or more goals in a Premier League season (Isak joining Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron).

– This was the Magpies’ biggest Premier League win since January 2011, when they beat West Ham 5-0, and Spurs’ heaviest Premier League defeat since a 5-0 hammering against Liverpool in December 2013.

