Comparing Oleksandr Zinchenko’s 2021-22 stats to Arsenal’s full-backs

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Manchester City over a deal for defender Oleksandr Zinchenko – but would he represent an upgrade on their current full-back options?

Having finished fifth last season, narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been busy strengthening his squad during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have already signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, Portuguese playmaker Fabio Vieira from Porto, USA international goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution and Brazilian starlet Marquinhos from Sao Paolo.

And The Athletic is reporting that Arsenal are keen to make Zinchenko their second signing from City this summer.

Zinchenko has enjoyed huge success at City; winning the Premier League and League Cup four times each. He has lifted one FA Cup and played in the 2021 Champions League final.

But the Premier League champions are in the market for a new left-back, meaning that the Ukraine international is surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium.

Blessed with trophy-winning experience, signing Zinchenko would represent an excellent piece of business for Arteta and Arsenal – but do the numbers bear this assertion out?

We’ve compared Zinchenko’s stats from the 2021-22 Premier League season with the corresponding league numbers for Arsenal’s current full-backs.

Goals

Cedric Soares – 1

Nuno Tavares – 1

Kieran Tierney – 1

Takehiro Tomiyasu – 0

Oleksander Zinchenko – 0



Assists

Oleksander Zinchenko – 4

Kieran Tierney – 3

Cedric Soares – 1

Nuno Tavares – 1

Takehiro Tomiyasu – 1



Shots per 90 minutes

Nuno Tavares – 1.8

Oleksander Zinchenko – 1.0

Cedric Soares – 0.7

Kieran Tierney – 0.7

Takehiro Tomiyasu – 0.6

Successful dribbles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Nuno Tavares – 1.3 (56.5%)

Oleksander Zinchenko – 0.6 (60%)

Cedric Soares – 0.5 (62.5%)

Takehiro Tomiyasu – 0.5 (62.5%)

Kieran Tierney – 0.4 (36.4%)

Fouls won per 90 minutes

Nuno Tavares – 0.8

Kieran Tierney – 0.8

Takehiro Tomiyasu – 0.6

Cedric Soares – 0.3

Oleksander Zinchenko – 0.2

Passes per 90 minutes (success rate)

Oleksander Zinchenko – 83.6 (90.8%)

Cedric Soares – 53.8 (83.5%)

Takehiro Tomiyasu – 49.1 (81.1%)

Nuno Tavares – 43.6 (82.8%)

Kieran Tierney – 42.4 (82.5%)

READ: The 4 players Arsenal signed from the Primeira Liga & how they fared

Chances created per 90 minutes

Oleksander Zinchenko – 1.4

Cedric Soares – 1.0

Kieran Tierney – 0.9

Nuno Tavares – 0.7

Takehiro Tomiyasu – 0.7



Tackles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Cedric Soares – 2.3 (79.3%)

Takehiro Tomiyasu – 1.9 (76%)

Oleksander Zinchenko – 1.7 (68.0%)

Nuno Tavares – 1.4 (66.6%)

Kieran Tierney – 0.8 (88.8%)

Interceptions per 90 minutes

Takehiro Tomiyasu – 1.3

Oleksander Zinchenko – 1.2

Cedric Soares – 1.0

Kieran Tierney – 0.7

Nuno Tavares – 0.6

Clearances per 90 minutes

Takehiro Tomiyasu – 2.9

Kieran Tierney – 2.3

Nuno Tavares – 2.1

Cedric Soares – 1.8

Oleksander Zinchenko – 0.9



9 players who did nothing at Arsenal… but shone after leaving

Can you name every player to appear for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta?

5 quality free agents that Arsenal should sign this summer: Belotti…