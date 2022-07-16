Turning 30 is a daunting prospect for your average professional footballer but it need not be the start of a career decline – as this sensational XI of golden oldies demonstrates.

While our XI were all magnificent players beforehand, winning domestic and continental trophies galore, each member took their game to new levels in their thirties and demonstrated that age is well and truly just a number.

We’ve taken the pleasure of compiling an XI of wonderful players that enjoyed their career peaks after their 30th birthdays, lining up in a 4-4-2 formation.

GK: Edwin van der Sar

Goalkeepers are known for playing deep into their fourth decade, but Van der Sar aged more gracefully than most.

His thirties started with a surprise move from Juventus to Fulham in 2001 but four consistent seasons in west London caught the attention of Sir Alex Ferguson.

And, after joining Manchester United, Van der Sar won four Premier League titles in his six seasons at Old Trafford, whilst also saving Nicolas Anelka’s penalty in the shootout win in the 2008 Champions League final.

RB: Cafu

Already established as one of the leading defenders around, Cafu’s achievements after turning 30 ensured his standing as one of the greatest full-backs of all time.

He won the Serie A title with Roma in 2001 before captaining Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002.

A successful spell at AC Milan followed as he picked up another Serie A title and reached two Champions League finals against Liverpool, winning one, before retiring aged 38 in 2008.

CB: Fabio Cannavaro

Cannavaro was the best player at the 2006 World Cup at the age of 33, captaining Italy to glory with a series of life-affirming performances from the heart of defence.

His feats in Germany were rewarded with the FIFA World Player of the Year Award and the Ballon d’Or that year before leaving Juventus to sign for Real Madrid, where he made more than 100 appearances and won two La Liga titles.

A cautionary tale for those FIFA and Football Manager addicts who sell players as soon as they enter their fourth decade.

One of the best defensive performances I’ve ever seen in my life. Made defending seem so cool Cannavaro in 2006 was the one who made me become a defender pic.twitter.com/4T8Vlm5S6A — Marco Messina (@IFTVMarco) July 9, 2022

CB: Laurent Blanc

Blanc was one of the classiest centre-backs of his generation but only achieved that status after blowing out the candles on his 30th birthday cake.

He was part of the Auxerre team that won the French double soon afterwards and enjoyed a successful spell with Marseille around the new millennium.

And let’s not forget his role in France’s triumphs at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000. He even had the good sense to retire immediately after the latter, rather than embarrass himself at South Korea/Japan 2002 like many of his contemporaries.

We’ll forget his waxwork impersonation at Manchester United, even if he did win the Premier League in 2003, because Blanc had already proven that age was just a number.

LB: Paolo Maldini

We don’t need to explain this one; it’s Paolo Maldini, for heaven’s sake.

RM: Gianfranco Zola

Zola was one of the best players ever seen in the Premier League but it’s often forgotten he was already over 30 when he joined Chelsea in 1996.

The former Italy international won five major honours at Stamford Bridge, jinking his way into the hearts of the Chelsea faithful, and helped them secure a Champions League slot before leaving in 2003.

He even spent two glorious years with his hometown club Cagliari before retiring. Bellissimo.

READ: The last goodbye: When a 37-year-old Gianfranco Zola led Cagliari to glory

CM: Gary McAllister

McAllister had already played 19 seasons as a professional, winning the league with Leeds United in 1992, when Liverpool signed him at the ripe old footballing age of 35 in the summer of 2000.

The former Scotland international, who had his penalty saved by Uri Geller David Seaman at Euro 96, added guile and composure to a team containing a young Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen and inspired them to a cup treble in 2001.

And his last-minute free-kick to win the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park cemented his cult hero status among the Liverpool faithful.

The midfielder was a great player before the age of 30 but he was a truly majestic one thereafter.

CM: Luka Modric

Despite being superb in his twenties for Tottenham and Real Madrid, winning the Champions League and Copa del Rey with the latter, Modric entered another stratosphere after turning 30.

Since then, the playmaker has been key to a further four European Cups and two La Liga titles with Real while establishing himself as arguably the best midfielder in world football

He also inspired Croatia to the final of the 2018 World Cup, winning the tournament’s Golden Ball award at the age of 32, before collecting a Ballon d’Or at 33.

And, despite being closer to 40 than 30, Modric remains integral to both club and country.

LM: David Ginola

Ginola was part of Newcastle’s free-wheeling entertainers under Kevin Keegan as his biological clock struck 30 but his career reached new heights after the dreaded milestone.

The mercurial winger joined Tottenham in 1997 and won both the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year two years later.

Although, in all honesty, we could have included him for this goal against Barnsley alone.

ST: Karim Benzema

After spending much of his career as an incredibly successful support act, Benzema is now unquestionably the main man at Real Madrid.

“He’s getting better by the day… like a fine wine,” gushed Carlo Ancelotti after the France international scored a hat-trick against Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final in April.

And the 34-year-old’s exploits in the 2021-22 season have surely secured him the Ballon d’Or…

READ: 13 crazy stats that show why Karim Benzema deserves the Ballon d’Or

ST: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The ageless Ibrahimovic was at AC Milan when he entered his thirties, boasting a CV that included trophy-laden stints at Ajax, Juventus, Inter and Barcelona.

And he scored 28 goals in 32 Serie A games in 2011-12 before earning a move to PSG and making Ligue 1 defender submit to his iron will and relentless goalscoring exploits.

The Sweden international plundered 30 goals in each of his four seasons at the club, scoring 156 in total and propelling PSG to four consecutive league titles.

Ibrahimovic also enjoyed a successful spell at Manchester United, scoring 28 goals in his debut season, and can still be found banging in the goals back at AC Milan.

Honourable mentions: Brad Friedel, Marcos Senna, Paul Scholes, Antonio Di Natale, Didier Drogba, Henrik Larsson, Fabio Quagliarella, Romario, Teddy Sheringham, Jamie Vardy.

Remembering the night Luka Modric entered the pantheon of ‘world class’

21 of the best bicycle kicks of all time: Ronaldo, Rooney, Zlatan…

Can you name the 25 most expensive transfers of all time?

Forget about Maldini’s defending and just *look* at his wondergoals